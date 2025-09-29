Govt appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu as RBI deputy governor, effective Oct 9

The Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Monday appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India. His appointment will take effect from October 9 for a period of three years, the notice said.

Murmu is currently serving as an executive director at the central bank.

RBI has four deputy governors- Swaminathan J, Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and Poonam Gupta. The tenure of Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao, who is currently in charge of banking regulation and other portfolios, will end on October 8.