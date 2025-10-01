Home / Finance / News / Govt bond yields soften as RBI signals scope for further rate cuts

Govt bond yields soften as RBI signals scope for further rate cuts

Government bond yields fell six basis points as RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra signalled space for further easing of 25-30 basis points, boosting gilts market sentiment

Bonds
The market now eyes a Rs 32,000-crore supply of 10-year bonds on Friday. Some traders made space ahead of the weekly auction, which capped further fall in yields, dealers said.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Government bond yields softened by six basis points on Wednesday after the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Market participants said remarks by RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra about room for easing rates at the post-policy press conference buoyed the gilts market.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.52 per cent, against the previous close of 6.58 per cent.
 
“The remarks were dovish as he said there is room for rate cuts. The outcome of the policy was better than expected,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “The current levels of 6.50 per cent and 6.52 per cent (yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond) are expected to sustain. If this level breaks, we might see 7.45 per cent soon,” he added.
 
Malhotra said at the press conference that there is room for a further decline of 25–30 basis points and that the trend should be downward. He added that a number of measures were being considered to support the decline, including structuring of primary government securities (G-Sec) auctions and the tenor of both central and state government issuances. The RBI remains confident that monetary policy transmission has already taken place to a significant extent and will continue going forward.
 
“Only because of monetary policy, it (yield) had decreased by even more, 60 basis points. There have been certain developments after that. The other thing is, the 10-year will not move one-to-one. For 25–30 basis points [reduction in yields], while there is scope for more and we feel that it should head downward, a number of measures have been contemplated,” Malhotra said.
 
“In this regard, including the primary G-Sec auctions, the tenor of these government offerings, not only of the central government but also state governments, we are quite confident that monetary policy transmission will happen, has already happened to a great extent and will continue going forward,” he added.
 
First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

