RBI MPC meeting LIVE updates: Governor Sanjay Malhotra to announce policy decision today

Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) October meeting at 10 am on Wednesday. His address will be streamed live on the central bank's YouTube channel, X account and website. A press conference will follow at noon on the same platforms, offering further insights into policy decisions. The October MPC meeting was held from September 29 to October 1. The remaining meetings for 2025-26 (FY26) are scheduled for December 3-5 and February 4-6, 2026. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor

Business Standard poll showed most economists anticipate a status quo, while a few, including the State Bank of India, project another 25-basis-point (bps) reduction. One basis point equals one-hundredth of a percentage point. Economists expect the RBI to keep policy rates unchanged, though some see scope for a cut. A