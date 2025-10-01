RBI MPC meeting LIVE updates: Governor Sanjay Malhotra to announce policy decision today

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) GovernorSanjay Malhotrawill announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) October meeting at 10 am on Wednesday. His address will be streamed live on the central bank’s YouTube channel, X account and website. A press conference will follow at noon on the same platforms, offering further insights into policy decisions. The October MPC meeting was held from September 29 to October 1. The remaining meetings for 2025-26 (FY26) are scheduled for December 3-5 and February 4-6, 2026.
Economists expect the RBI to keep policy rates unchanged, though some see scope for a cut. A Business Standard pollshowed most economists anticipate a status quo, while a few, including the State Bank of India, project another 25-basis-point (bps) reduction. One basis point equals one-hundredth of a percentage point.
At its last meeting held from August 4 to 6, the MPC kept the repo rate steady at 5.5 per cent after three consecutive cuts earlier in 2025, which reduced it from 6.5 per cent. While the inflation forecast was lowered, the committee retained its ‘neutral’ stance. The RBI’s rate-setting body has cut the repo rate since February before pausing in August. The October review, which began on September 29, lasted two days.
9:12 AM
RBI MPC LIVE updates: What is the role of the RBI’s MPC?
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is the RBI’s rate-setting body, established in 2016 under the RBI Act, 1934. It determines the repo rate—the rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks. Changes to the repo rate are a key tool for the central bank to manage inflation and support economic growth.
9:00 AM
October–November 2025 likely to mark a fresh low for CPI inflation, says Icra's Aditi Nayar
The goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation could dampen headline Consumer Price Index prints by 25-50 bps between the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) and the second quarter of FY27 relative to the pre-GST rationalisation estimates, bringing the FY26 average down to around 2.6 per cent from 3.0 per cent, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra. “While October–November 2025 may mark a fresh low for CPI inflation, the trajectory subsequently remains upward sloping,” said Nayar.
8:44 AM
RBI MPC LIVE updates: Who are the current members of the Monetary Policy Committee?
Sanjay Malhotra, the governor of RBI, serves as the ex-officio chairperson of the committee.
Other RBI members on the committee include:
- Poonam Gupta, deputy governor in charge of monetary policy
- Saugata Bhattacharya, economist
- Ram Singh, director, Delhi School of Economics
- Nagesh Kumar, director & CEO, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID)
A new member, Indranil Bhattacharyya, executive director in charge of monetary policy, has been appointed to the committee recently.
8:37 AM
RBI meet LIVE: When and where to watch MPC's policy decision
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) October meeting at 10:00 AM today. His address will be streamed live on RBI’s YouTube channel, X handle, and official website. Live updates of RBI’s policy announcement will also be available on Business Standard.
8:28 AM
RBI will want to wait for clarity on tariffs, impact of GST reforms, says IDFC FIRST Bank's Gaura Sen Gupta
“Given the strong growth in Q1FY26, the RBI will want to wait for clarity on tariffs and the impact of GST cuts on growth. By the December policy, the RBI will have a clearer picture of consumer demand after the festival season, as well as the outcome of tariff negotiations with the US,” says Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank.
8:18 AM
RBI's MPC expected to keep repo rate unchanged: Business Standard poll
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to maintain the status quo at its October meeting, scheduled for September 29-October 1, according to a Business Standard poll of 10 economists. Some respondents, including the State Bank of India, anticipate the panel will lower the policy rate by another 25 bps at its upcoming meeting. Most economists project the terminal rate for the ongoing rate-cut cycle to settle between 5 per cent and 5.25 per cent, with a few expecting additional reductions in December.
7:42 AM
RBI MPC meet Live updates: October MPC to have a new member
The RBI appointed a new member, Indranil Bhattacharyya, executive director in charge of monetary policy, to the committee. He will be replacing the outgoing member Rajiv Ranjan. The committee consists of six members. While three members of the committee are RBI officials, the remaining three are appointed by the government. Sanjay Malhotra, governor of RBI, serves as the ex-officio chairperson of the committee.
7:21 AM
RBI MPC meet Live updates: Repo rate held steady at 5.5% in August meeting
At its last meeting held from August 4 to 6, the MPC kept the repo rate steady at 5.5 per cent after three consecutive cuts earlier in 2025, which reduced it from 6.5 per cent. While the inflation forecast was lowered, the committee retained its ‘neutral’ stance. The RBI’s rate-setting body has cut the repo rate since February before pausing in August.
6:50 AM
RBI MPC meet Live updates: When does the MPC meeting take place?
The October MPC meeting was held from September 29 to October 1. The remaining meetings for 2025-26 (FY26) are scheduled for December 3-5 and February 4-6, 2026.
6:48 AM
RBI MPC meet Live updates: What to expect from the October MPC meeting?
Economists expect the RBI to keep policy rates unchanged, though some see scope for a cut. A Business Standard poll showed most economists anticipate a status quo, while a few, including the State Bank of India, project another 25-basis-point (bps) reduction. One basis point equals one-hundredth of a percentage point.
6:45 AM
RBI MPC meet Live updates: Governor Sanjay Malhotra to announce policy decision at 10 AM today
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) October meeting at 10 am on Wednesday. His address will be streamed live on the central bank’s YouTube channel, X account and website. A press conference will follow at noon on the same platforms, offering further insights into policy decisions.