Home / Finance / News / Govt keeps interest rates on various small savings schemes unchanged

Govt keeps interest rates on various small savings schemes unchanged

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes, too, have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively

lending
The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Tuesday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the seventh straight quarter beginning October 1, 2025.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the third quarter of FY 2025-26, starting from 1st October, 2025 and ending on 31st December, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (1st July, 2025 to 30th September, 2025) of FY 2025-26," the finance ministry said in a notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter.

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes, too, have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the October-December 2025 period.

Like the current quarter, the monthly income scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors during the third quarter of the current fiscal.

With this, the interest rates on small savings schemes, mainly operated by post offices and banks, have been left unchanged for the sixth consecutive quarter. The government had last made changes in some schemes for the fourth quarter of 2023-24.

The government notifies interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI retains call rate as policy anchor in revised liquidity framework

Charlie Javice gets 7 yrs in prison for defrauding JPMorgan of $175 million

Asheesh Pandey named MD of Union Bank; Kalyan Kumar to head Central Bank

RBI raises overseas perpetual debt ceiling to strengthen bank capital

RBI eases small business loan rules, expands lending scope against gold

Topics :Small SavingsInterest Rates

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story