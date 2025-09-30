Asheesh Pandey named MD of Union Bank; Kalyan Kumar to head Central Bank

The government has appointed Asheesh Pandey as managing director (MD) and CEO of Union Bank of India and Kalyan Kumar as head of Central Bank of India for a period of three years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister approved these appointments for an initial period of three years, sources said.

Pandey, currently Executive Director of Bank of Maharashtra, has been appointed as MD and CEO of Union Bank of India for a period of three years with effect from date of assumption of charge of the office.

Kumar, Executive Director of Punjab National Bank (PNB), will succeed M V Rao as MD and CEO of Central Bank of India after his superannuation in July.