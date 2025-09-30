Charlie Javice gets 7 yrs in prison for defrauding JPMorgan of $175 million

The 33-year-old entrepreneur was convicted in March of falsifying records to make it appear that Frank had more than four million users when it had fewer than 300,000.

Frank: Startup that promised to simplify aid

Frank was backed by prominent investors and Javice was featured in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list. She also appeared on cable news channels to promote the startup.

Judge rejects plea for leniency

Before sentencing, Javice told the court she was “haunted” by her actions, saying through tears: “I made a choice that I will spend my entire life regretting.”

Her lawyer argued that JPMorgan’s acquisition talks pitted “a 28-year-old versus 300 investment bankers from the largest bank in the world.”

Judge Alvin K Hellerstein acknowledged the bank’s lack of due diligence but ruled: “I am punishing her conduct and not JPMorgan’s stupidity.”