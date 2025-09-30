Home / Finance / News / Charlie Javice gets 7 yrs in prison for defrauding JPMorgan of $175 million

Charlie Javice gets 7 yrs in prison for defrauding JPMorgan of $175 million

The 33-year-old Frank founder was convicted of conspiracy, bank fraud, and wire fraud after faking user records to sell her startup to JPMorgan in a $175 million deal

Charlie Javice outside court in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023
JPMorgan fraud case: Charlie Javice was sentenced to prison for exaggerating her company’s user base (Photo: Bloomberg)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Charlie Javice, the founder of college financial-aid startup Frank, was sentenced on Monday to more than seven years in prison for defrauding JPMorgan Chase of $175 million by vastly inflating her company’s customer base.
 
The 33-year-old entrepreneur was convicted in March of falsifying records to make it appear that Frank had more than four million users when it had fewer than 300,000.
 
Frank: Startup that promised to simplify aid
 
A University of Pennsylvania Wharton graduate, Javice launched Frank to simplify the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process. The startup claimed to help students maximise aid and streamline paperwork, charging fees in the process.
 
Frank was backed by prominent investors and Javice was featured in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list. She also appeared on cable news channels to promote the startup.
 
Judge rejects plea for leniency
 
Before sentencing, Javice told the court she was “haunted” by her actions, saying through tears: “I made a choice that I will spend my entire life regretting.”
 
Her lawyer argued that JPMorgan’s acquisition talks pitted “a 28-year-old versus 300 investment bankers from the largest bank in the world.”
 
Judge Alvin K Hellerstein acknowledged the bank’s lack of due diligence but ruled: “I am punishing her conduct and not JPMorgan’s stupidity.”
 
Convicted of fraud, remains free on bail
 
Javice, arrested in 2023 and free on $2 million bail, was convicted of conspiracy, bank fraud, and wire fraud. The judge allowed her to remain free while she appeals.
 
Her lawyers maintained JPMorgan suffered “buyer’s remorse” after acquiring Frank in 2021.
 
Comparisons with Theranos case
 
Javice’s case has been likened to that of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed health-tech company Theranos. Her lawyer argued that Frank’s software “actually worked,” unlike Theranos’ product, which “endangered patients.”
 
He also claimed JPMorgan rushed its deal fearing a rival might buy Frank first.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asheesh Pandey named MD of Union Bank; Kalyan Kumar to head Central Bank

RBI raises overseas perpetual debt ceiling to strengthen bank capital

RBI eases small business loan rules, expands lending scope against gold

India to sell new 10-year government bond on October 3 to raise $3.6 bn

Govt appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu as RBI deputy governor, effective Oct 9

Topics :Finance NewsJP Morganfrauds

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story