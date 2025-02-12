Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Govt lists Income-Tax Bill, 2025 for introduction in Lok Sabha on Feb 13

Govt lists Income-Tax Bill, 2025 for introduction in Lok Sabha on Feb 13

The much-anticipated Bill will replace terminologies like assessment and previous year with easier to understand 'tax year' as part of move to simplify language while removing provisos and explanation

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Income-Tax Bill, 2025. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 10:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has listed a bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to income-tax for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. 

According to the agenda circulated by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Income-Tax Bill, 2025.

The much-anticipated Bill will replace terminologies like assessment and previous year with easier to understand 'tax year' as part of move to simplify language while removing provisos and explanations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI lifts restrictions on Kotak Mahindra Bank on onboarding new customers

PE/VC investments in India off to a strong start in 2025: EY IVCA report

RBI to conduct 49-day variable rate repo for Rs 75k cr to boost liquidity

NIIF plans to raise $2 billion private credit fund, India's largest so far

Income-Tax Bill, 2025 to be tabled in Parl: New tax slabs, reforms & more

Topics :Income taxIncome Tax ActLok Sabha

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story