RBI lifts restrictions on Kotak Mahindra Bank on onboarding new customers

Ten months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on Kotak Mahindra Bank on onboarding new customers via its online and mobile banking channels, as well as the issuance of fresh credit cards, the central bank said on Wednesday that it has lifted all such restrictions, as it was satisfied with submissions and the remedial measures undertaken by the bank.

In April last year, the RBI placed restrictions on the bank as it failed to plug gaps in its information technology (IT) systems, which resulted in frequent outages in the bank’s core banking system and online channels in the preceding two years, inconveniencing customers.

“…the bank initiated remedial measures to address the supervisory concerns and submitted compliances to the Reserve Bank. The bank also commissioned an external audit, with prior approval of the RBI, to validate the compliances. Now, having satisfied itself based on the submissions and remedial measures undertaken by the bank, the Reserve Bank has decided to lift the restrictions placed on Kotak Mahindra Bank,” the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI had said that there were significant concerns following the IT examination of the bank in 2022 and 2023, and the bank had continuously failed to address the concerns in a comprehensive and timely manner.

“Serious deficiencies and non-compliances were observed in the areas of IT inventory management, patch and change management, user access management, vendor risk management, data security and data leak prevention strategy, business continuity and disaster recovery rigour and drill, etc.,” the RBI had said in a statement in April 2024.

“For two consecutive years, the bank was assessed to be deficient in its IT risk and information security governance, contrary to requirements under regulatory guidelines,” the RBI had said, adding that during the subsequent assessments, the bank was found to be significantly non-compliant with the corrective action plans issued by the Reserve Bank for 2022 and 2023, as the compliances submitted by the bank were found to be either inadequate, incorrect, or not sustained.”

The restrictions were placed on the bank just a few months after Ashok Vaswani was appointed as the new managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank in January 2024.

(Disclaimer: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)