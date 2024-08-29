Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt lowers minimum public shareholding rule to 10% for GIFT City listing

Revised threshold will allow Indian companies from accessing global capital, say experts

GIFT City
Experts noted that the move would encourage more entities to list themselves on the IFSC | Image: Bloomberg
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The Finance Ministry on Thursday issued a notification allowing companies to list in stock exchanges in GIFT City with minimum 10 per cent public shareholding. The previous norm was of at least 25 per cent public shareholding for continued listing in stock exchanges in India and GIFT City.

The revised threshold will allow Indian companies to access global capital and help cement India in the global financial landscape, said experts.

The notification by the Department of Economic Affairs amends the Securities Contracts Regulation Rules (SCRR), 1956, to ease the requirements for Indian companies seeking to list on international exchanges within International Financial Service Centres (IFSCs) at par with global standards.

“By reducing these thresholds, the amendments in SCRR facilitate easier access to global capital for Indian start-ups and companies in the sunrise and the technology sectors. This will particularly benefit Indian companies going global and having ambitions to look at opportunities for expanding their presence in other markets,” said a statement by the department of economic affairs.

The Centre had already notified the regulations to enable listing of public Indian companies in GIFT-IFSC in January. And, the IFSCA had sought comments on a consultation paper on additional regulatory requirements issued in May.

“This is a welcome move, aimed to ease requirements related to listing of Indian companies on international exchanges within GIFT-IFSC. It is an important amendment which essentially lowers the minimum public shareholding requirement for listing from 25 per cent to 10 per cent,” said Suhana Islam Murshedd, partner, AQUILAW.

Experts said more entities would be encouraged to list on the IFSC, as the new amendment enables them to retain control of their companies while attracting public capital.

“Additionally, to incentivize foreign investors to invest, thereby boosting foreign exchange inflows, while such investors can consolidate their positions,” said Mohit Chaudhary, Managing Partner Kings & Alliance LLP.

Chaudhary, however, added that a reduction in public float would render a smaller number of shares available to the public, which can have for a stock. “Smaller float can be more vulnerable to pump-and-dump schemes because of their susceptibility to price manipulation,” he said.

Topics :Finance MinistryGIFT City IFSCPublic float norms

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

