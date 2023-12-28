Home / Finance / News / RBI permits ICICI Pru Mutual Fund to acquire 10% stake in Federal, RBL Bank

RBI permits ICICI Pru Mutual Fund to acquire 10% stake in Federal, RBL Bank

Federal Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has accorded approval to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd (ICICI AMC) for acquiring up to 9.95 per cent stake in the bank

Meanwhile, RBI also accorded approval to ICICI AMC to acquire 9.95 per cent stake in RBL Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
Federal Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has accorded approval to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd (ICICI AMC) for acquiring up to 9.95 per cent stake in the bank.

RBI accorded the approval subject to conditions on Thursday, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The approval granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is subject to the compliance with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI's Master Direction and Guidelines on Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies dated January 16, 2023, it said.

Meanwhile, RBI also accorded approval to ICICI AMC to acquire 9.95 per cent stake in RBL Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Topics :RBIICICI Prudential Mutual FundFederal BankRBL Bank

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

