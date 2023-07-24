Home / Finance / News / Govt ratifies 8.15% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23

Govt ratifies 8.15% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23

The government has ratified the rate of interest at 8.15 per cent rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The order came after the finance ministry's concurrence to the EPF rate of interest approved by EPFO trustees earlier in March this year

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government has ratified the rate of interest at 8.15 per cent rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23.

Retirement fund body EPFO on March 28, 2023, had marginally raised the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits to 8.15 per cent for 2022-23 for its over six crore subscribers.

As per an official order issued on Monday, the EPFO has asked the filed offices for crediting the interest at 8.15 per cent on EPF for 2022-23 into the accounts of members.

The order came after the finance ministry's concurrence to the EPF rate of interest approved by EPFO trustees earlier in March this year.

Now the EPFO field offices will start the process of crediting the internet into subscribers' accounts.

In March 2022, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had reduced the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2021-22 to a four-decade low of 8.10 per cent from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.

This was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent.

Also Read

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

Deadline for higher pension from EPS ends today, complete details inside

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

EPFO likely to decide rate of interest on EPF deposits for FY23 by Tuesday

Private sector lender HDFC Bank expects 17-18% credit growth this year

FM urges RRBs to focus on improving credit-deposit ratio by lending in NE

Changes in insurance sector will help create value for customers: Parekh

Match upgraded credit card benefits with spending pattern, beware of costs

India's forex reserves top $600 billion, rise to near 15-month high

Topics :EPFO dataEPFOEPFO subscribersProvident FundEmployees Provident Fund

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story