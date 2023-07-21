Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Match upgraded credit card benefits with spending pattern, beware of costs

Match upgraded credit card benefits with spending pattern, beware of costs

Threshold limit for waiving annual fee should not exceed spending capacity

Sarbajeet K Sen
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

If you have been using a credit card for some time and have maintained a good repayment track record, your lender is likely to offer to upgrade it as a gesture of goodwill. As one’s needs evolve, upgrading one’s card can be useful. Nonetheless, the pros and cons should be weighed.

“Upgrading your credit card can yield better rewards, cashback, and more favourable terms such as lower interest rates or higher credit limits. However, it is essential to conduct a cost-benefit analysis,” says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO), BankBazaar.com.

Upgrading your credit card is different from applying for a new one. The latter necessitates a fresh application, leading to a new line of credit, and a hard enquiry by the lender or the card issuer.

Here are a few points to consider when contemplating an upgrade:

Higher income level

As an individual’s income rises, he/she may develop needs that can only be fulfilled by an upgraded credit card. Says Raj Khosla, founder and managing director (MD), MyMoneyMantra.com: “If your recent income increase makes you eligible for premium cards with superior rewards and benefits, it could be an opportune time to upgrade.”

Enhanced credit limit

An upgrade often brings with it a higher credit limit. This can be advantageous, particularly if your current credit card usage leads to a high credit utilisation ratio, typically exceeding 50 per cent. Sustained high credit utilisation can impact your credit score negatively, as it may be perceived as credit-hungry behaviour. Says Khosla: “If your current credit limit no longer meets your needs, an upgrade would be beneficial.”

An upgrade doesn’t always guarantee an increased credit limit.  “Approval of a higher credit limit depends on various factors, including your monthly income, current credit card limits, existing debts, and the issuer’s internal policies,” says Shetty.

More benefits on offer

An upgrade may be ideal if the higher-tier card offers enhanced benefits that align with your new requirements. Says Shetty: “If your lifestyle or spending patterns have changed, consider acquiring a card that aligns with your current needs. For frequent travellers, a card with airport lounge access, travel rewards, or travel insurance could be a better fit.”

However, Arvind A Rao, founder, Arvind Rao and Associates, cautions against prioritising airport lounge access as the sole reason for upgrading. “The new card should be superior in at least three aspects: reward points, redemption facilities, and discount offers,” he says.

The upgraded card should offer more favourable terms. Says Khosla: “If the new card provides lower interest rates, reduced fees, and better forex mark-up rates, it might add value.”

Pay heed to threshold spend limit

The upgraded card may waive the annual fee if your annual spend exceeds a certain threshold. Suppose the threshold limit on your earlier card was Rs 4 lakh, which you were able to surpass comfortably. If the threshold limit on the new card is Rs 5 or 6 lakh, you may be able to cross it. But if it is Rs 7 or 8 lakh, you may face difficulty. “The higher threshold limit should not exceed your budget,” says Shetty.

The benefits should align with your lifestyle. If the airport lounge benefit on your card is for an individual while you usually travel with your family, it is of little use. The lounges you are allowed to access should be in the airports you tend to visit frequently. Similarly, free movie tickets may be of little use to those who primarily watch movies on over the top (OTT) platforms.       

Beware of costs

Ensure that you are aware of all the charges associated with the new card. Credit card charges include joining fees, annual fees, interest, ATM withdrawal fees, late payment fees, foreign transaction fees, and balance transfer fees. “If you tend to carry over dues, a card with a lower interest rate might be a better choice,” says Shetty.

Before proceeding, enquire about the issuer’s policy concerning benefits from the previous card, such as accumulated reward points. Some issuers don’t allow redemption of reward points from the previous card once you decide to upgrade.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Fintech Stripe debuts charge card program in US; soon to launch in UK, EU

Credit card dues up 30% in Apr; cross Rs 2 trillion mark for the first time

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

ITR FAQs answered: How many times can you revise your income tax return?

Nifty50 nearing 20,000: What should investors do? Experts weigh in

Billionaire MLAs: Karnataka tops, 223 netas have an average of Rs 64.4 cr

51% increase in companies offering OPD benefits compared to 2019: Survey

Rush for cover: For claiming insurance on flood-damaged home, act on time

Topics :Credit Cardcredit riskBankBazaar.com

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story