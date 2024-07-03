Liquidity surplus improves to two month high on govt spending, redemption

Liquidity surplus in the banking system, measured by funds that lenders park with the central bank, climbed to more than a two-month high of Rs 91,225 crore on the back of government spending and maturity of government securities, said market dealers.

The liquidity surplus was the highest since April 18 in the current year.

“The reasons are government expenditure and the redemption of government securities of around Rs 60,000 crore,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.

“The surplus liquidity will remain in the range of Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore in the near term,” he added.