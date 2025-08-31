Home / Finance / News / Private capex likely to rise 21.5% to ₹2.67 trn in FY26: RBI article

Private capex likely to rise 21.5% to ₹2.67 trn in FY26: RBI article

The continued policy push for infrastructure, sustained disinflation, combined with lower interest rates, easy liquidity conditions, and rising capacity utilisation

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
"While external risks such as geopolitical tensions, global uncertainty and demand slowdown may influence investment sentiment, the domestic fundamentals appear robust," it said.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital investment by the private sector is likely to rise 21.5 per cent to Rs 2.67 lakh crore in 2025-26 aided by robust macroeconomic fundamentals, and a 100-bps policy rate cut, according to an RBI article.

Despite global uncertainties, Indian firms entered the 2025-26 fiscal year with healthier balance sheets, higher cash buffer, improved profitability, and greater access to diversified funding sources, said the article 'Private Corporate Investment: Growth in 2024-25 and Outlook for 2025-26' published in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) August bulletin.

The continued policy push for infrastructure, sustained disinflation, combined with lower interest rates, easy liquidity conditions, and rising capacity utilisation, is fostering an environment conducive to private investment, it said.

Drawing on data related to the phasing of capital expenditure (capex) plans announced by private corporates, the article assesses their investment intentions and provides insights into the near-term outlook.

Infrastructure sector continued to attract a major share of envisaged capital investment, led by the 'power' industry.

"The phasing profile of the pipeline projects based on all channels of financing taken together, suggests that the envisaged capex is estimated at Rs 2,67,432 crore in 2025-26 as against Rs 2,20,132 crore in 2024-25," the article said.

The article has been authored by Snigdha Yogindran, Sukti Khandekar, Rajesh B Kavediya and Aloke Ghosh, all from the RBI's Department of Statistics and Information Management.

Looking ahead, the investment outlook remains cautiously optimistic, it said.

"While external risks such as geopolitical tensions, global uncertainty and demand slowdown may influence investment sentiment, the domestic fundamentals appear robust," it said.

Importantly, the composition of investments -- driven largely by greenfield infrastructure projects -- signals not only cyclical recovery but also structural capacity building, it added.

The ability of firms to convert intentions into execution will be critical in shaping the next phase of India's growth.

"Thus, sustained monitoring of project implementation and supportive policy measures will be vital to translating this momentum into durable economic gains," it said.

The article draws on multiple sources like bank/FI sanctions, external commercial borrowings, and equity issuances, to present a holistic view of investment intentions.

The RBI, however, said the views expressed in the bulletin article are of the authors' and do not represent the views of the central bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI signs Euro 100 mn line of credit with AFD to boost green financing

SBI, AFD sign Euro 100 mn line of credit to boost green financing in India

Investment outlook remains cautiously optimistic going ahead: RBI study

NRI deposit inflows dip 10% in April-June, outstanding deposits rise

Premium

Datanomics: Higher investment needed to tread on 8% growth trajectory

Topics :Private capexRBI

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story