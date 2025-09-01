RBI likely to meet bond market this week to discuss H2FY26 borrowing

India's central bank will meet bond market participants, including banks and primary dealers, later this week for their suggestions on government borrowing in the second half of the fiscal year, four treasury sources aware of the matter said on Monday.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, and comes at a time when banks are staring at huge treasury losses from the recent spike in bond yields.

"We would definitely discuss the current market conditions and what possible solutions the central bank can provide apart from providing feedback for October-March borrowing," one of the sources said.

The Reserve Bank of India did not reply to an email seeking comment. The treasury sources requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

ALSO READ: RBI Deputy Governor Rao flags off a walkathon on cyber security awareness India typically announces its borrowing schedule for the fiscal second half in the last week of September. It has planned to sell bonds worth 8 trillion rupees in April-September, and is scheduled to borrow 6.8 trillion rupees in October-March, as per the annual schedule. A major suggestion across investor categories is to reduce the supply of ultra-long bonds - the 30-50 year category. Yields on these papers jumped 30 basis points in August, underperforming the 19 bps rise in the 10-year benchmark bond yield. The jump came after the RBI held rates last month and forecast inflation to rise above 4 per cent in 2026.

India's announcement of its plans to cut goods and services tax rates, which would have a direct impact on revenues and could lead to additional borrowing, dampened sentiment further. Investors had already called for a reduction in the supply of these notes, which make up one-third of New Delhi's borrowing needs, in the first quarter, amid tepid demand from long-term investors. A few large banks met RBI officials last week to highlight their mark-to-market losses, according to the sources. "Discussions also centered around the central bank's monetary policy turn and the government's sudden announcement of reduction in tax rates, both of which have broken investor confidence," one of the sources said.