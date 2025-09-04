GST cut: Customers may not get full benefit as ITC removal weighs

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on individual health and life insurance premiums being fully exempted from the earlier 18 per cent (with input tax credit), consumers are expected to benefit from lower premiums. However, insurers are unlikely to pass on the entire benefit, as they will face higher costs due to the withdrawal of ITC. Absorbing these costs would put pressure on their margins.

On Wednesday, the GST Council exempted GST on all individual life insurance policies—term life, unit-linked policies (ULIP), endowment policies, and reinsurance thereof—to make insurance more affordable for the common man and increase coverage in the country. Similarly, the exemption was extended to all individual health insurance policies (including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens) and their reinsurance.

Suresh Ganapathy, Managing Director and Head of Financial Services Research at Macquarie Capital, said that bringing the GST down to zero could be negative if ITC benefits are not provided. "Acquisition costs are high for health insurance policies. In both cases [health and life insurance], companies will have to decide how much of a hit they can absorb and how much they can pass on to their distribution partners and customers." “We think insurers will not raise base prices but will absorb the impact. Thus, the insurance companies will have to take some hit to their margins and embedded value (EV) in the near term. A price cut, if it stimulates demand, is good in the longer term. If consumer affordability improves and growth picks up, it will be positive for the industry and should drive penetration,” he said.

ALSO READ: India's CAD may expand as external risks intensify, warn economists “The GST cut has created an inverted rate structure, as input tax credit (ITC) is no longer available. This has increased costs for insurers, forcing them to adopt loss-reduction strategies. While customers will still see some premium reduction, they will not get the full benefit, as companies will need to raise prices to offset the lost ITC. Renewal premiums and health insurance will also reflect this impact. The burden will need to be shared across the ecosystem, including distributors,” said the CEO of a private-sector insurance company.

The GST on insurance premiums will be applicable if the renewal date is before September 22—the date from which the new rates are applicable. “As per the current understanding, GST on insurance premiums will be applied based on whichever comes first—the date of premium payment or the date of policy issuance. For renewals falling before September 22, the current GST rate will apply if the premium is paid before that date. However, for policies renewing after September 22, or where the premium is paid post-September 22, the revised GST rate will apply,” said Animesh Das, MD & CEO of ACKO General Insurance.

Insurers remain hopeful that, over the long term, greater affordability will drive higher demand for insurance products, which could help normalize costs over time. “There will be an impact on the company’s P&L, and consequently on its margins, as many expenses will rise without the ability to offset them through ITC. Passing on the entire benefit to consumers will be very difficult,” said the CEO of a private-sector insurer, adding that another challenge is the need to provide immediate benefits to customers without being able to change the product structure—further straining insurers. “If we want to retain the margins on the products, we will have to re-price all the products, which will take some time,” he said, adding that companies with more traditional products will be hit harder compared to companies that are ULIP-heavy.