Home / Finance / News / Higher-rated banks to pay less premium under RBI's proposed model

Higher-rated banks to pay less premium under RBI's proposed model

RBI has proposed a risk-based deposit insurance premium model from FY27 with the flat rate as the ceiling, lowering costs for stronger banks while improving risk management

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI
During the monetary policy statement, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said: “It is further proposed to introduce risk-based deposit insurance premium with the currently applicable flat rate of premium as the ceiling." (Photo: PTI)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed to introduce a risk-based deposit insurance premium instead of the currently applicable flat rate, which will serve as the ceiling. This is expected to improve banks’ risk management and reduce premiums for stronger lenders.
 
During the monetary policy statement, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said: “It is further proposed to introduce risk-based deposit insurance premium with the currently applicable flat rate of premium as the ceiling. This will incentivise sound risk management by banks and reduce premiums to be paid by better-rated banks.”
 
The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), under the DICGC Act, 1961, has operated the deposit insurance scheme since 1962 on a flat rate premium basis. Currently, lenders are charged a premium of 12 paise per Rs 100 of assessable deposits.
 
While the existing system is simple to understand and administer, it does not differentiate between banks based on their soundness. It is therefore proposed to introduce a risk-based premium model, which will allow sound banks to save significantly on premiums.
 
The deposit insurance scheme is mandatory for all banks (commercial and co-operative) licensed by the RBI. The number of registered insured banks stood at 1,982 as on March 31, 2025. The current coverage limit of deposit insurance is Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank account. The DICGC levies banks a flat rate premium of 0.12 per cent per annum on total assessable deposits for providing deposit insurance. During 2024–25, deposit insurance premium collected was Rs 26,764 crore, according to the RBI’s financial stability report.
 
The RBI said a detailed notification will be issued shortly, with implementation effective from the next financial year (FY27).
 
According to Anil Gupta, senior vice-president and co-group head, ICRA Ltd: “If larger, well-rated banks choose to pass on the benefit of reduced deposit insurance costs through higher deposit rates, it could enhance their competitive edge. This may, in turn, pressure smaller and weaker banks, adversely impacting their market share. To remain competitive, these banks might be compelled to offer higher deposit rates despite facing elevated deposit insurance costs themselves.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt bond yields soften as RBI signals scope for further rate cuts

No proposal to levy charges on UPI transactions, says RBI governor

FACE appoints ex-RBI executive Manoranjan Mishra as independent director

ECL framework proposed to be implemented from April 1, 2027: RBI Guv

RBI drops 'restriction' on business overlap by banks & group entities

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaFinance NewsRBI Governor

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story