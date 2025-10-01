Higher-rated banks to pay less premium under RBI's proposed model

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed to introduce a risk-based deposit insurance premium instead of the currently applicable flat rate, which will serve as the ceiling. This is expected to improve banks’ risk management and reduce premiums for stronger lenders.

During the monetary policy statement, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said: “It is further proposed to introduce risk-based deposit insurance premium with the currently applicable flat rate of premium as the ceiling. This will incentivise sound risk management by banks and reduce premiums to be paid by better-rated banks.”

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), under the DICGC Act, 1961, has operated the deposit insurance scheme since 1962 on a flat rate premium basis. Currently, lenders are charged a premium of 12 paise per Rs 100 of assessable deposits.

While the existing system is simple to understand and administer, it does not differentiate between banks based on their soundness. It is therefore proposed to introduce a risk-based premium model, which will allow sound banks to save significantly on premiums. The deposit insurance scheme is mandatory for all banks (commercial and co-operative) licensed by the RBI. The number of registered insured banks stood at 1,982 as on March 31, 2025. The current coverage limit of deposit insurance is Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank account. The DICGC levies banks a flat rate premium of 0.12 per cent per annum on total assessable deposits for providing deposit insurance. During 2024–25, deposit insurance premium collected was Rs 26,764 crore, according to the RBI’s financial stability report.