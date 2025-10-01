Home / Finance / News / RBI withdraws bank-NBFC overlap rule, easing concerns for major lenders

RBI withdraws bank-NBFC overlap rule, easing concerns for major lenders

The RBI has dropped its proposed rule restricting overlap between banks and NBFC subsidiaries, easing concerns for lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank

rbi reserve bank of india

Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has withdrawn the regulatory restriction proposed in its draft circular of October last year, which had barred any overlap between the businesses of banks and their group entities. This move removes a significant overhang for major banks that own non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) operating in similar lines of business.
 
“Forms of Business and Prudential Regulation for Investments was issued in October 2024. It has been finalised after public consultations and will be issued shortly. The proposed regulatory restriction on overlap in the businesses undertaken by a bank and its group entity(ies) is being removed from the final guidelines. The strategic allocation of business streams among group entities will be left to the wisdom of bank boards,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.
 
In its draft circular, the RBI had stated that multiple entities within a bank group could not undertake the same business or hold or acquire the same category of licence, authorisation, or registration from any financial sector regulator. It also proposed that overlapping lending activities between a bank and its subsidiaries would not be permitted.
 
Analysts had noted that the proposed norms could affect major banks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Federal Bank, which have subsidiaries operating in similar business segments. For instance, Axis Bank owns Axis Finance; ICICI Bank has ICICI Home Finance; Kotak Mahindra Bank operates Kotak Mahindra Prime and Kotak Mahindra Investments; and Federal Bank owns Fedbank Financial Services.
 
The draft guidelines had also weighed on the initial public offering (IPO) of HDB Financial Services, as both it and HDFC Bank operate in similar lines of business. Shares of HDB Financial Services rose 2.50 per cent following the RBI Governor’s announcement.
 
Banks that own NBFCs operating in similar lines of business may no longer be required to significantly reduce their stake or divest these subsidiaries. This offers relief to major banks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, and others.
 
Following the announcement, shares of Axis Bank rose 1.71 per cent, ICICI Bank gained 1.78 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank was up 2.34 per cent, and HDFC Bank rose 1.06 per cent.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

