IBC cases breaching resolution timeline hit 78% in FY25: Ind-Ra report

The proportion of cases exceeding the timeline for resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) reached 78 per cent in FY25, the highest since FY21, according to an analysis by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

ALSO READ: Sebi asks portfolio managers to remove exaggerated advertisements "Sustained delays and uncertainty over resolution under IBC could hinder deepening of bond markets, which, besides information asymmetry, are exposed to significant losses in the event of a default by an issuer, given their unsecured nature," said Soumyajit Niyogi, Director – Core Analytical Group, Ind-Ra.

Average Time taken for Closure of coprorate insolvency resolution process (days) has been on upward trend The timeline for the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) has increased across the board for cases initiated by financial creditors, operational creditors and corporate debtors. The average time taken for resolution through liquidation has also been the highest since FY21, the Ind-Ra report noted. Recovery for all stakeholders has continued to decline under the liquidation process, now at the lowest levels since FY21, Ind-Ra said.

Initiated by FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 Financial creditors 463 531 613 683 723 Operational Creditors 458 528 632 691 724 Corporate Debtor 439 516 541 573 577 Source: IBBI newletter and Ind-RA's analysis Stakeholder wise realisation(%) shows improvement in recovery by OCs Initiated by FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 Financial creditors 45.3 42.7 34.2 32.4 33.2 Operational Creditors (OCs)