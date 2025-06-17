IBC cases breaching resolution timeline hit 78% in FY25: Ind-Ra report

The proportion of cases exceeding the timeline for resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) reached 78 per cent in FY25, the highest since FY21, according to an analysis by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
“Sustained delays and uncertainty over resolution under IBC could hinder deepening of bond markets, which, besides information asymmetry, are exposed to significant losses in the event of a default by an issuer, given their unsecured nature,” said Soumyajit Niyogi, Director – Core Analytical Group, Ind-Ra.
The timeline for the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) has increased across the board for cases initiated by financial creditors, operational creditors and corporate debtors. The average time taken for resolution through liquidation has also been the highest since FY21, the Ind-Ra report noted. Recovery for all stakeholders has continued to decline under the liquidation process, now at the lowest levels since FY21, Ind-Ra said.
Average Time taken for Closure of coprorate insolvency resolution process (days) has been on upward trend
Initiated by
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
FY25
Financial creditors
463
531
613
683
723
Operational Creditors
458
528
632
691
724
Corporate Debtor
439
516
541
573
577
Source: IBBI newletter and Ind-RA's analysis
Stakeholder wise realisation(%) shows improvement in recovery by OCs