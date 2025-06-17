The Indian rupee fell to its lowest in over two months after a slightly higher open as crude oil prices rose amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The domestic currency depreciated 18 paise to end at 86.24 against the dollar, the lowest level since April 9 this year, according to Bloomberg. The currency has fallen by 0.77 per cent so far this month, and has depreciated 0.73 per cent in 2025.

As Iran-Israel clashes entered day four, US President Donald Trump urged Tehran’s evacuation on Truth Social, saying: “Iran should’ve signed the deal. What a shame and waste of life. Iran can not have a nuclear weapon.” The President cut short his visit to the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Tuesday.

As Iran-Israel clashes entered day four, US President Donald Trump urged Tehran's evacuation on Truth Social, saying: "Iran should've signed the deal. What a shame and waste of life. Iran can not have a nuclear weapon." The President cut short his visit to the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Tuesday.

Rupee traded weak as rising risk sentiment from escalating Israel-Iran tensions weighed on the currency, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. "Weakness in capital markets signaled potential FII outflows, adding to rupee pressure." This comes a day after a report suggested that Tehran wants to restart nuclear negotiations. After a brief cool-off, crude oil prices staged another rally after Trump's warning. Brent crude price was up 1.64 per cent to $74.43 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 1.56 per cent at 72.89, as of 3:35 PM IST.Rupee traded weak as rising risk sentiment from escalating Israel-Iran tensions weighed on the currency, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. "Weakness in capital markets signaled potential FII outflows, adding to rupee pressure."

Brent prices can touch $150 a barrel (bbl) — up a whopping 103 per cent from the current levels — in the worst-case scenario if the Israel–Iran geopolitical tensions escalate, suggest analysts. The dollar rose against most Group-of-10 currencies as investors weighed the rising tensions in West Asia. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.19 per cent at 98.18. If the rupee closes above 86.20 today or on any day, importers may trigger stop-loss levels, potentially pushing the dollar up to 86.70, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.