ICAI in talks with NFRA to streamline overlapping audit investigations

The ICAI, however, felt that, given the complexities of the Indian market, the revised standards will concentrate audit work in the hands of a few big firms. Sources in ICAI said the unique regulatory architecture and professional environment in India require careful consideration of domestic needs before transplanting overseas standards.
ICAI’s Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) had decided to review the financial statements and the statutory auditor’s report of Gensol Engineering and BluSmart Mobility Private Limited for the financial year 2023–24 on a suo motu basis last year.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had referred the same matter to NFRA for further inspection.