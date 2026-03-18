GST rate cuts bring relief in durables, not essentials: NIPFP study

Lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates introduced under the GST 2.0 restructuring since September 2025 have not translated into lower consumer prices for most essential items, a working paper by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) has found. Instead, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food, household goods and personal care products rose in the four months following the rate cuts, pointing to incomplete tax pass-through in fast-moving consumer goods. The GST Council had rationalised rates effective September 22, 2025, collapsing the earlier four-slab structure into three slabs — 5 per cent, 18 per cent and 40 per cent — with the highest slab applicable to sin and super-luxury goods. The restructuring aimed to boost demand and ease the burden on consumers.

The paper, titled “GST 2.0: Do Lower Tax Rates Translate into Lower Consumer Prices?”, analysed average CPI values for 355 items across four months before the restructuring (May–August 2025) and four months after (October 2025–January 2026). Essentials show weak pass-through Most food and beverage items recorded price increases despite lower tax rates. Liquid milk rose 0.83 per cent, ghee 0.77 per cent, paneer 0.28 per cent, while dates and nuts saw sharper increases. Packaged foods such as pickles, jam, chocolates and curry powder also registered higher CPI readings. Household and personal care products followed a similar trend. Hair oil and hair colour rose 2.77 per cent, while shampoo, conditioners and body lotions increased by around 1 per cent.

In household maintenance, items such as furniture, utensils and carpets also saw price increases, with only a few items registering declines. Durables see clearer price relief In contrast, discretionary and high-value consumer durables saw a clearer transmission of tax cuts. Air conditioners recorded a 6.40 per cent decline in CPI, while motor cars and jeeps fell 7.52 per cent. Motorcycles and scooters declined 5.19 per cent, and bicycles and footwear also saw modest price reductions. Some medical equipment and household appliances also registered price declines. Airfares, where tax rates increased for certain categories, rose sharply by 8.65 per cent.

Divergence reflects market dynamics “The extent of price adjustment varies across commodities,” the authors said, noting that essential goods showed incomplete transmission of tax cuts, while durables saw more effective pass-through. The divergence reflects differences in demand elasticity and market structure. Producers of durables are more likely to pass on tax reductions to stimulate demand, while essential goods with relatively inelastic demand show weaker transmission. Input cost pressures, supply-chain rigidities and inventory adjustments may also have offset the benefits of tax cuts, the study noted. However, the authors cautioned that the observation period is short and the findings are indicative rather than conclusive.