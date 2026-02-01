India expects record ₹3.16 trn dividend from RBI, state-run firms in FY27

By Anup Roy

India expects to receive a record ₹3.16 trillion ($34.4 billion) in dividends from its central bank and state-owned financial institutions in the fiscal year starting in April, according to budget documents tabled in the Parliament on Sunday.

That would mark about a 3.6 per cent rise from the current financial year’s revised budget estimate of ₹3.05 trillion.

Last year, the Reserve Bank of India alone transferred ₹2.69 trillion to the government. The estimate for 2026-27 is in line with economists’ expectation of ₹3.2 trillion in a Bloomberg survey, most of it expected from the RBI.