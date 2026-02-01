UPI transactions hit record high of ₹28.33 trillion in January: NPCI

Transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record ₹28.33 trillion and 21.70 billion in value and volume terms, respectively, in January, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

NPCI said the value of transactions was at ₹27.97 trillion in December.

On a month-on-month basis, the growth was 21 per cent in value terms.

The average daily transaction in January was 700 million with an average value of ₹91,4033 crore.

Worldline CEO Ramesh Narasimhan said, "UPI's growth momentum continues to strengthen. In January 2026 alone, Indians made 21.7 billion UPI transactions worth ₹28.33 trillion -- an increase over December and a solid 28 per cent growth year-on-year.