India's forex exchange reserves drop $2.1 billion to $723.6 billion

India's forex reserves dropped by $2.119 billion to $723.608 billion during the week ended February 20, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $8.663 billion to a new all-time high of $725.727 billion.

For the week ended February 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.039 billion to $572.564 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.