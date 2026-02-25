NaBFID's debut CD raises ₹5,000 crore at 6.95% amid strong demand

“From a market structure perspective, this issuance also deepens the AIFI segment in the certificate of deposit space. Traditionally dominated by banks, the CD market is now witnessing greater participation from development finance institutions, which helps diversify short-term funding channels,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.

While the CD segment has seen healthy demand, broader debt markets have presented mixed sentiment in recent sessions. A planned three-year NaBFID bond auction in the previous week was called off after receiving bids at yields that exceeded acceptable levels amid rising benchmark yields as investors remain cautious on longer tenors. For the three-year bond, market participants said that on the base size of Rs 1,000 crore, bids were received at a yield of around 7.15 per cent.