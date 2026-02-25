Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Finance / News / NaBFID's debut CD raises ₹5,000 crore at 6.95% amid strong demand

NaBFID's debut CD raises ₹5,000 crore at 6.95% amid strong demand

NaBFID's maiden one-year CD issue raised Rs 5,000 crore at 6.95%, pricing tighter than comparable AIFI issuances and signalling strong investor confidence in short-term funding markets

Banks ramp up certificate of deposit issuances to bridge the credit–deposit gap as funding costs stay high despite RBI liquidity support.
premium
Following the issuance, increased participation by development finance institutions is expected to diversify short-term funding channels and enhance overall market depth. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Anjali Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 6:41 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
NaBFID raised Rs 5,000 crore through its debut one-year certificate of deposit (CD) issuance at 6.95 per cent on Wednesday. The paper was priced 5–7 basis points finer than comparable issuances by other all-India financial institutions (AIFIs) such as the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).
 
Market participants said that for a debut transaction, pricing tighter than comparable AIFI issuers underscores both investor confidence in NaBFID’s credit profile and the depth of demand in the short-term funding market.
 
Following the issuance, increased participation by development finance institutions is expected to diversify short-term funding channels and enhance overall market depth.
 
“From a market structure perspective, this issuance also deepens the AIFI segment in the certificate of deposit space. Traditionally dominated by banks, the CD market is now witnessing greater participation from development finance institutions, which helps diversify short-term funding channels,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.
 
For NaBFID, establishing a CD curve at competitive pricing carries strategic significance. “It builds funding optionality and creates benchmarks for future rollovers, CPs and potentially longer-tenor bond issuances,” he added.
 
While the CD segment has seen healthy demand, broader debt markets have presented mixed sentiment in recent sessions. A planned three-year NaBFID bond auction in the previous week was called off after receiving bids at yields that exceeded acceptable levels amid rising benchmark yields as investors remain cautious on longer tenors. For the three-year bond, market participants said that on the base size of Rs 1,000 crore, bids were received at a yield of around 7.15 per cent.
 
“The short-term demand has picked up while the investors remain cautious in the long term; a meaningful decline in bond yields is not expected in the near term,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
The one-year CD issue was reportedly oversubscribed and closed at a tighter spread. In the current liquidity environment, institutional investors, including mutual funds, banks and treasury desks, appear comfortable allocating to well-rated public sector development finance institutions, said market participants.
 
Latest data by the RBI showed that banks issued more than Rs 1.34 trillion of CDs in the fortnight ended February 15, the highest ever for any fortnight, while total outstanding CDs rose to a fresh all-time high of Rs 6.62 trillion.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Draft I-T forms seek tenant-landlord disclosure for claiming tax deduction

DFS secretary encourages composite salary package to boost PSU banks' CASA

RBI could rebuild reserves with dollar buys if rupee gains, says Citi

Premium

Labour Ministry to auto-refund small balances in inoperative EPFO accounts

New CPI series will reflect consumption patterns better: RBI Governor

Topics :DepositFinance NewsSIDBINABARDbond yield

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story