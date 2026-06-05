India's FY26 GDP data: Resilience amid global turbulence, concerns remain

A significant share of India's economic expansion continues to be driven by a select group of service industries, including financial services, real estate, information technology, trade and hospitality. Together, these sectors account for nearly 43 per cent of India's GDP.

These are among the most productive segments of the economy, despite employing only about 15 per cent of the workforce. Their continued strength has provided a crucial buffer against both domestic and global challenges over the past few years. In many ways, the services sector has been the primary driver of India's economic transformation, increasing the share of high-value-added activities in national output and enhancing the sophistication of the economy.