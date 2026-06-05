India's FY26 GDP data: Resilience amid global turbulence, concerns remain

For instance, while real GDP grew by 7.7 per cent in FY26, per capita GDP growth was lower at 6.8 per cent. Similarly, per capita Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE), a proxy for individual consumption, grew by 6.8 per cent, compared with overall PFCE growth of 7.7 per cent.
The divergence becomes even more pronounced in nominal terms. Nominal per capita GDP growth slowed from 10.0 per cent in FY24 to 7.9 per cent in FY26. Similarly, nominal per capita PFCE growth moderated from 8.8 per cent to 8.4 per cent over the same period.
These trends suggest that growth in economic output is not translating into income gains and consumption growth for individuals at the same pace as before.