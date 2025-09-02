IndiaBonds, Upstox join hands to offer bond investments to retail investors

IndiaBonds, a Sebi-registered broker and licensed online bond platform provider, on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic alliance with Upstox to enable retail investors to avail a wide range of bond investments on the brokerage platform.

Bonds are a fixed-income investment instrument offering regular, passive returns to investors looking for stability and steady growth in their portfolios.

Through this integration, Upstox's over 1.3 crore retail investors can now access IndiaBonds' offerings on its platform, boosting retail participation in Indian bond markets. All transactions will be executed on IndiaBonds in compliance with Sebi's Online Bond Platform Providers norms and regulatory framework.