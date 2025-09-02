IndiaBonds, Upstox join hands to offer bond investments to retail investors

IndiaBonds, a Sebi-registered broker and licensed online bond platform provider, on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic alliance with Upstox to enable retail investors to avail a wide range of bond investments on the brokerage platform.
Bonds are a fixed-income investment instrument offering regular, passive returns to investors looking for stability and steady growth in their portfolios.
Through this integration, Upstox's over 1.3 crore retail investors can now access IndiaBonds' offerings on its platform, boosting retail participation in Indian bond markets. All transactions will be executed on IndiaBonds in compliance with Sebi's Online Bond Platform Providers norms and regulatory framework.
Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds.com, said, "This is a very exciting collaboration which will open access to our wide range of 100+ Bonds for Upstox's large customer base. With this seamless tech integration, Upstox's customers who seek fixed-income investments for diverse asset allocation can now invest in bonds." Shrini Viswanath, Co-Founder of Upstox, said, "Our alliance with IndiaBonds further strengthens this mission, giving users simplified access to fixed-income investment opportunities and helping them build well-diversified portfolios.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app