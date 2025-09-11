Indian banks' dividend pay-outs likely to decline 4.2% in FY26: S&P

Indian banks’ dividend pay-outs are expected to decline in FY26 owing to subdued growth in net interest margins (NIMs) and net profits amid a slowdown in credit, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The analysis projects that the aggregate dividend of 12 large banks will fall by about 4.2 per cent to $5.98 billion in FY26.

This follows total pay-outs of $6.24 billion by the banks in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, which marked a 15.3 per cent rise from the previous year.

Tusharika Aggarwal, equity analyst at S&P Market Intelligence, said: "The expected decline in dividend pay-outs is rooted in a confluence of margin and profitability headwinds."