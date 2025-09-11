Wake up and smell the coffee: India takes humble Joe to a new level

For India’s expanding tribe of coffee drinkers, that daily cup has shifted bases - from a caffeine kick to a statement of taste and identity. From artisanal roasts to café cappuccinos to even subscription brews, Indians are spending smart on their daily cup. The casual coffee has moved from being a pantry essential to lifestyle statement. From the ubiquitous South Indian filter 'kaapi' to single-origin artisanal brews, from instant jars on supermarket shelves to subscription-based gourmet beans, coffee has gone mainstream in Indian households. And as preferences evolve, so do the price tags.

According to the Coffee Board of India, based on a Crisil study from 2023, Southern India accounts for approximately 75–80 per cent of consumption; urban areas lead, though consumption is rising in non-traditional regions. India is one of the world’s top coffee producers, even though it has traditionally been a tea-drinking nation. India’s domestic coffee consumption in the 2025-26 is forecast at 1.4 million 60-kg bags, equivalent to roughly 81,600 metric tonness (MT) as per USDA (US Department of Agriculture).

Rohini Singh, a 28-year-old Gurugram-based consultant, says she spends about Rs 3,000 a month on artisanal coffee: “It’s my indulgence. I may skip a new dress, but not my Ethiopian roast.” For some, coffee remains a Rs 5 roadside shot of decoction. For others, it’s a Rs 500 cold brew at a boutique café. Like the proverbial genie, coffee in India is now out of the kitchen — it’s now everywhere from dating to business networking and has entered boardrooms, co-working spaces and is an almost-indispensable part of most luxury gift hampers. The good news? There’s a blend for every budget. At the entry level, instant coffee remains the most affordable and accessible option, retailing at about Rs 250–Rs 500 for a 200-gramme jar. Filter coffee, especially chicory blends that dominate in southern India, is priced in the range of Rs 400–Rs 600 per kg and continues to be a household staple. For those willing to upgrade, specialty coffees — single-origin beans, cold brews, and pour-over packs — come in at Rs 600–Rs 1,200 for 250 gms, catering to the growing tribe of urban coffee aficionados.

At the premium end, café chains and artisanal blends command a higher spend, with a cappuccino at Starbucks priced at Rs 250–Rs 350 a cup, and at Third Wave between Rs 200–Rs 280, where customers pay as much for the ambience, experience, and bragging rights as for the brew itself. In India, the artisanal coffee wave is being shaped by café culture, e-commerce, and roasters like Blue Tokai, Subko, Sleepy Owl, Coffee Sutra, Third Wave, and Black Baza Coffee — all focusing on freshness, transparency, and sustainability. Getting your cuppa right, even at home Even a layperson can brew a cup well above average by getting just three basics right — good beans, proper grind, and clean water, says Dr. Avin Thaliath, co-founder and director of Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, which has a presence in both New Delhi and Bengaluru. His mantra is simple: invest in freshly-roasted whole beans (not pre-ground), preferably from a local roaster with a medium roast; use a burr grinder and grind just before brewing — medium for drip, fine for espresso, coarse for French press. Always choose filtered water, since coffee is 98 per cent water and chlorine-heavy tap water can flatten the taste. Beyond that, fresh full-fat milk froths best, natural sweeteners like jaggery, honey or muscovado sugar add depth, and a pinch of salt, cinnamon or cocoa can balance bitterness for those who like to experiment.

What defines a truly good cup, Thaliath insists, is not froth height or sugar mix but the balance of aroma, body, flavor, and finish: it should smell inviting, feel just right on the palate, bring acidity, sweetness and bitterness into harmony, and leave a pleasant lingering aftertaste. In milk-based drinks such as cappuccinos and lattes, the froth should be a silky microfoam that blends seamlessly, not stiff soap bubbles. “A good coffee isn’t about gimmicks — it’s about clarity and balance. If you sip it and don’t feel the need to ‘fix it’ with more sugar or cream, that’s when you know it’s right,” he says.

Getting the right machine for the job Increasingly, consumers are investing in home brewing gear such as French presses, Moka pots, and even full-fledged espresso machines that start at Rs 20,000 and can go up to Rs 2 lakh. Subscription models, where roasters deliver freshly roasted beans every fortnight, are also catching on. Recently, Coffee Sutra, a Jaipur based boutique roaster and café chain launched the Gabi Drip Master, a rare Korean pour-over device celebrated for its precision and consistency in flavour extraction. Cafe Culture explodes In cafés across India, the bestseller remains the cappuccino. “Eighty percent of customers in India prefer milk-based beverages,” says Dushyant Singh, the Jaipur-based coffee entrepreneur who founded Coffee Sutra, noting that whether it’s a basic café or a specialty outlet, cappuccino tops the charts. Among cold options, the frappe remains the go-to for a milk-drinking country, while in hot beverages, innovations like spiced cappuccino with cardamom and cinnamon do especially well in the winter. For summer, lighter twists such as zesty orange cold brews are finding a growing fan base.

According to Singh, who has also founded India’s first 360-degree coffee programme and lab in Jaipur, coffee is far more than a beverage — it’s simultaneously a crop, a culture, and a craft. From cappuccinos with equal parts foam and milk served at 65–70°C, to lattes that are milkier and hotter, to the simplicity of an Americano, each drink has its place. “Coffee doesn’t have to be bitter,” he says, noting that good black coffee can taste chocolatey, caramel-y, or fruity, while bad coffee is instantly recognisable: bitter, stale, rubbery. Singh underlines how coffee pricing fluctuates daily, as it is the world’s second-most-traded commodity after crude oil, and explains the value of reading labels: the farm, altitude, drying process, and tasting notes tell the story.

With 25 tonnes sourced annually from estates across GI-tagged regions such as Coorg, Chikmagalur, and Wayanad, his team works closely with farmers, roasters, and baristas to ensure quality. He also stresses the importance of processes — washed, natural, or sun-dried methods affect flavour profiles — and the role of certifications like those from the Specialty Coffee Association, where “cupping” scores of 80+ qualify beans as specialty coffee. For Singh, coffee is not just about foam or froth- it’s also about educating a tea-drinking country to appreciate the complexity in every cup. Finding the right match for your cup

When it comes to coffee pairings, the choice often depends on whether you’re counting calories or simply indulging. As Dr. Thaliath points out, if you’re on a diet, opt for accompaniments that are light yet nutrient-dense. Fore example, a handful of nuts like almonds, walnuts or pistachios bring protein and healthy fats that complement black coffee, while a square of dark chocolate (85 per cent and above) satisfies a sweet tooth without sugar spikes. Fresh berries highlight coffee’s natural fruitiness, whereas low-sugar protein bites or energy bars work especially well with cold brews. On the other hand, if you’re just enjoying life without restrictions, nothing beats classic comfort foods: flaky croissants or brioches, cinnamon rolls, coffee cake, cookies and biscotti that beg to be dunked, or even cheesecake, which pairs surprisingly well with a strong espresso.