Rupee crosses 90-mark against USD in historic low amid trade deal impasse

The Indian rupee slid to a record low on Wednesday, crossing the 90-mark against the US dollar in opening trade. At 9 am, the INR traded at 90.06 against 1 USD, down 9 paise.

On Tuesday, the rupee had already touched 89.9475 before ending the day at 89.87 — a decline of nearly 0.4 per cent, according to Reuters. Traders said any support from a weaker US dollar is unlikely to offer much relief for now.

A private-sector bank trader told Reuters that the rupee’s fall below 88.80 — a level the RBI had defended for weeks — had “stripped away what had become a psychological and technical anchor for the market”. With that support gone, the rupee has become more vulnerable to long-standing pressures such as weak capital inflows, strong dollar demand from importers and rising speculative bets.

Capital flows under pressure ALSO READ: Rupee hits fresh low against dollar, nears 90/$-mark amid rising pressures India’s balance of payments data for the September quarter shows a sharp decline in capital inflows. Net capital flows dropped to just $0.6 billion, compared with $8 billion in the previous quarter, signalling visible stress in the country’s external sector. Dollar weakens on Fed Chair signals The dollar index slipped on Tuesday and continued to fall in Asian trading on Wednesday. The decline followed growing expectations that Kevin Hassett could become the next US Federal Reserve Chair. According to Morgan Stanley, US President Donald Trump said the list of 10 original candidates had been narrowed “down to one”, and later mentioned Hassett as “a potential Fed chair”. Markets view Hassett as more dovish on interest rates than the current Fed leadership.