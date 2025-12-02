Stronger data safeguards, effective use of shared info: Revenue secy

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava on Tuesday said countries need to work towards ensuring strong data confidentiality systems and also make sure that information shared under international standards is used effectively.

He said jurisdictions globally must also adapt to new challenges, including digital economy taxation and crypto asset reporting frameworks, which will need both technical innovation and coordinated action.

"Looking ahead we must continue to deepen beneficial ownership transparency, ensure strong data confidentiality systems and make sure that information shared under international standards is used effectively," the secretary said addressing the 18th Global Forum Plenary meeting here.

Shrivastava said over the years, the Global Forum has enabled a transformation in the global tax landscape from banking secrecy and limited cooperation to transparency and information exchange.