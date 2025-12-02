Home / Finance / News / Stronger data safeguards, effective use of shared info: Revenue secy

Stronger data safeguards, effective use of shared info: Revenue secy

Shrivastava said over the years, the Global Forum has enabled a transformation in the global tax landscape from banking secrecy and limited cooperation to transparency and information exchange

Arvind Shrivastava
Talking about India, the Revenue Secretary said the country has been successfully implementing automatic exchange of information standards since 2017 which has enhanced its ability to detect risks (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava on Tuesday said countries need to work towards ensuring strong data confidentiality systems and also make sure that information shared under international standards is used effectively.

He said jurisdictions globally must also adapt to new challenges, including digital economy taxation and crypto asset reporting frameworks, which will need both technical innovation and coordinated action.

"Looking ahead we must continue to deepen beneficial ownership transparency, ensure strong data confidentiality systems and make sure that information shared under international standards is used effectively," the secretary said addressing the 18th Global Forum Plenary meeting here.

Shrivastava said over the years, the Global Forum has enabled a transformation in the global tax landscape from banking secrecy and limited cooperation to transparency and information exchange.

"The work of the Global Forum continues to evolve and India stands ready to contribute constructively to its next phase, one where transparency leads not just to enforcement, but also to greater compliance, investor confidence and sustainable development," he said.

Talking about India, the Revenue Secretary said the country has been successfully implementing automatic exchange of information standards since 2017 which has enhanced its ability to detect risks, encouraged voluntary disclosures and improved compliance.

Besides, investment in secure IT systems, data analytics and coordinated enforcement mechanisms have ensured responsible use of information shared under international frameworks, Shrivastava added.

The Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes is a multilateral framework comprising 170 jurisdictions. It monitors and peer reviews the implementation of international standards on transparency and information exchange.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Digitalisation, financial products call for global tax info exchange: FM

Rupee falls 32 paise to all-time low of 89.85 against dollar in early trade

NSFI 2025-30: Strengthening last-mile access, improving financial services

EPFO disposes 99% of higher-pension cases under EPS after SC ruling

Premium

Listed MFIs slash Q2 losses to ₹61.8 crore amid sharp drop in provisions

Topics :Finance MinistryData analyticsState revenues

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story