Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Infibeam Avenues' subsidiary receives approval to offer UPI payments

Infibeam Avenues' subsidiary receives approval to offer UPI payments

Axis Bank will act as the payment service provider (PSP) bank for RediffPay

Infibeam Avenues
The TPAP approval comes at a time when UPI transactions continue to grow in the country. In 2024 alone, the ecosystem recorded over 172 billion transactions.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Business-to-business (B2B) payments firm Infibeam Avenues’ subsidiary Rediff.com India has received third-party application provider (TPAP) approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to roll out Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments via the RediffPay brand.
 
Axis Bank will act as the payment service provider (PSP) bank for RediffPay.
 
This marks the company’s first foray into consumer-facing businesses, including payments and financial services, after acquiring a controlling stake in the news website Rediff.com in August last year.
 
The company plans to introduce a range of financial services, including credit and wealth management products.
 
The fintech major, which operates the payment gateway CCAvenue, acquired a controlling stake in Rediff for Rs 50 crore. The digital entity has over 65 million monthly visitors on its website.
 
At present, Infibeam has over 10 million clients across digital payments and enterprise software platforms.

Also Read

Infibeam Avenues Q3 FY25 results: Net profit up 42.6% at Rs 62.4 cr

B2B payments firm Infibeam Avenues to roll out RediffPay after NPCI nod

Infibeam Avenues Q2 results: Net profit increases 5% at Rs 44 crore

Rediff.com appoints Vishal Mehta as chairman and managing director

Infibeam Avenues jumps 5% on AI order win from hospitals, gas stations

 
“We are thrilled that our subsidiary has received the TPAP licence from NPCI, which allows us to extend UPI services through RediffPay. This milestone aligns with our vision to enhance financial inclusivity and offer seamless digital payment solutions to consumers across India,” said Vishal Mehta, chairman and managing director, Infibeam Avenues.
 
The TPAP approval comes at a time when UPI transactions continue to grow in the country. In 2024 alone, the ecosystem recorded over 172 billion transactions.
 
At present, the ecosystem has a total of 39 TPAPs, according to data from the NPCI.
 
Infibeam received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year to operate as a payment aggregator (PA), following the in-principle approval granted in October 2022.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI to postpone digital deposit buffer mandate for banks by 1 year

India's forex reserves rise $1.05 bn to $630.607 bn, shows RBI data

Experts believe RBI's rate cut to ease interest costs, support growth

Moderation in unsecured loan growth satisfactory: RBI Governor Malhotra

RBI announces to add bond derivatives to investors' hedging toolkit

Topics :Infibeam AvenuesUPIfinance sector

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story