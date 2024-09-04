Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Interest equalisation scheme for exporters extended for another month

Interest equalisation scheme for exporters extended for another month

The scheme, which provides exporters interest benefits, ended on August 31. In June, it was extended for two months

Shipping, trade, import, export
Exporters get subsidies under the Interest Equalisation Scheme for pre- and post-shipment rupee export credit | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has extended the interest equalisation scheme on pre- and post-shipment rupee export credit for one more month till September 30 to promote the country's outbound shipments.

The scheme, which provides exporters interest benefits, ended on August 31. In June, it was extended for two months.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a trade notice, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said, "Trade and industry is hereby informed that the Interest Equalization Scheme for Pre and Post Shipment Rupee Export Credit, which had earlier been extended up to August 31 as a fund limited scheme, has been further extended for one month i.e., up to September 30, 2024."

It said, however, this extension is applicable only for MSME manufacturing exporters.

On December 8, 2023, the Union Cabinet approved an additional allocation of Rs 2,500 crore for the continuation of the scheme up to June 30.

The scheme helps exporters from identified sectors and all MSME manufacturer exporters to avail of rupee export credit at competitive rates at a time when the global economy is facing headwinds.

Exporters get subsidies under the Interest Equalisation Scheme for pre- and post-shipment rupee export credit.

More From This Section

Banks to maintain real-time fraud list, more than 3,000 entities listed

Rupee appreciates 2 paise to 83.96 against US dollar in early trade today

A 'unified lending interface' carries great potential, but is also risky

Banking system liquidity improves to 1-month high on back of govt spending

FinMin to develop climate finance taxonomy in 6-10 months: DEA secy

The additional outlay of Rs 2,500 crore, over and above the current outlay of Rs 9,538 crore under the scheme, was made available to bridge the funding gap to continue the plan up to June 2024.

The scheme was started on April 1, 2015, and was initially valid for five years up to March 31, 2020. It has been continued thereafter, including a one-year extension during Covid-19, and with further extensions and fund allocations.

The scheme is fund-limited, and benefits to individual exporters are capped at Rs 10 crore per annum per IEC (Import Export Code).

After remaining in the positive zone for three months, India's exports contracted 1.5 per cent to $33.98 billion in July, while the trade deficit widened to $23.5 billion.

Exports during April-July this fiscal year surged 4.15 per cent to $144.12 billion, and imports grew 7.57 per cent to $229.7 billion.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Govt pushes for extension of key export-boosting Rodtep and IES schemes

Commerce min caps interest equalisation at Rs 1.66 cr per IEC for Jul-Aug

Exporters urge government to extend interest equalisation scheme

Comm ministry may seek extension of interest equalisation for exporters

LIVE: 'Emergency' to miss Sept 6 release after HC refuses to direct film body to issue certificate

Topics :Interest equalisation schemeexportersExports

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story