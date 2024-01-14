Interim Budget may raise pension floor for unorganised sector workers

The government is learnt to be considering raising the minimum pension amount under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), its flagship scheme for unorganised sector workers.

“We are considering the proposal. A decision is likely either in the Interim Budget or outside of it,” a government official said, requesting anonymity.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) had earlier written to the government seeking an increase in the guaranteed pension amount under the scheme, as the current amount may not be attractive enough for potential subscribers to enroll.

“We have requested the government to raise the limit. In the case of guaranteed pensions, the government has to make budgetary proposals. If the pension amount is increased, the funding must also be increased.