Investments from Indian diaspora in GIFT City funds surpass $7 bn: IFSCA

Investments by the Indian diaspora in GIFT City-based funds have crossed USD 7 billion, a top official from the International Financial Services Centres Authority said on Tuesday.

Over USD 129 billion were remitted by the non-resident Indians (NRIs) and people of Indian origin to the homeland in 2024, and it is fair to assume that they have investments of similar quantum in the global markets, chairman of the financial regulator K Rajaraman said here.

"...as of now, about 5,000 NRIs have invested about nearly a billion and a half... in various banking products. They have also invested close to USD 7 billion in the fund ecosystem," he said at an event organised by the Institute of Internal Auditors here.

Dedicated facilities for attracting the diaspora money into the GIFT City in Gujarat were started in 2024.

Rajaraman said the over 19 million-strong diaspora is a big catchment of funds, and explained the idea behind it.

"The thought process is how do we create a platform which can provide an alternate investment opportunity for the NRIs who live abroad because many of them send money to India to be saved or invested in rupee terms. But GIFT City offers that in foreign exchange terms because this is a completely foreign exchange territory," he said.

Amid heightened calls for reforms, Rajaraman said such measures will have to be completed over the next three to five years, and added that they can help us over the 20-year journey till 2047 when the country aspires to become a developed nation.

He said the IFSCA, which is regulating India's offshore platform, is looking at playing its part and studying the best in the world's financial centres.

The assets under management for the 30 banks in GIFT City, including 15 international banks, have crossed USD 78 billion, he said, adding that about USD 50 billion has been borrowed by Indian corporates alone.

Without naming the corporate house, he said recently a "very large Indian corporate house" issued a request for proposal to borrow USD 3 billion.

IFSCA's executive director Dipesh Shah said beyond finance, the GIFT City is also looking at other sectors like aviation and shipping, where Indian companies have gone out of the country for acquiring/leasing assets.

There are 33 aircraft leasing firms registered in the GIFT city and 198 aviation assets leasing have been done till date, he said, adding that ship leasing is also a reality now.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, banking industry veteran K V Kamath said most of the startup founders fail because they do not appoint people in the internal controls function.

Startup founders focus on business opportunity and technology and allow their minds to freeze, he said, adding that the importance of internal controls dawns very late on them.

Kamath said the freedom given to each employee during his tenure at ICICI Bank led to nearly 1,000 employees branching out to start their own ventures, and asked all the entrepreneurs to put in place an Indian controls team first.

Meanwhile, a survey of over 220 internal auditors conducted by the institute with Protiviti India revealed that two thirds of chief audit executives are considering artificial intelligence, bots and cybersecurity as the top risks for their organisations.

Only 16 per cent of those polled believe they are highly prepared to proactively identify and address emerging risks while 58 per cent said they are moderately prepared, it said.

"...internal audit must lead the charge -- harnessing advanced analytics to uncover hidden risks, accelerating digital adoption, and fostering tech-driven ecosystems," said Puneet Gupta, managing director at Protiviti India.

Anthony Pugliese, president and chief executive of IIA, said gaps in governance and expertise persist, highlighting the urgent need for organisations to strengthen their risk frameworks and invest in digital readiness.