RBL Bank appoints Agrawal as president of branch banking, Pari as COO

Agrawal has over 25 years of experience across deposits, lending, distribution and payments

RBL Bank
RBL Bank(Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
Private sector lender RBL Bank on Monday appointed Narendra Agrawal as president and head of branch banking and retail liabilities and T S Pari as chief operations officer (COO).
 
Agrawal has over 25 years of experience across deposits, lending, distribution, and payments. He brings a strong track record of scaling businesses and driving profitable growth through a digital-first approach. Agrawal will focus on deposit growth, enhancing customer experience through an omnichannel strategy, and strengthening the business’s contribution to the lender’s long-term plan.
 
Pari, who has more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles across foreign and private sector banks, will be responsible for driving efficiencies, customer centricity, and strengthening risk management practices in core business operations. He will report to Alok Rastogi, head of corporate centre, who will continue to lead the bank’s overall operations, customer service, and corporate centre functions, with an expanded focus on the bank’s transformation programme around cost optimisation, process simplification, and strengthening control mechanisms.
First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

