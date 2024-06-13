Home / Finance / News / Tamil Nadu govt waives Rs 6,000 crore cooperative bank gold loans

Tamil Nadu govt waives Rs 6,000 crore cooperative bank gold loans

Loans extended to the women self-help groups through cooperative banks upto March 31, 2021, amounting to Rs 2,755.99 crore was waived to benefit 1,17,617 SHGs.
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 8:55 PM IST
A total of 1.31 million people benefitted through Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's gesture of waiving Rs 6,000 crore cooperative bank loans on gold upto five sovereigns or less, the government said on Thursday.

After Stalin became the Chief Minister he announced that gold loans taken from cooperative banks till March 31, 2021, would be waived and accordingly a government order was issued.

The move fulfilled a promise he had made in the DMK poll manifesto, the release said.

"About, Rs 4,818.88 crore has been waived to benefit 1,312,717 people who had availed the jewel loans," it said.

Loans extended to the women self-help groups through cooperative banks upto March 31, 2021, amounting to Rs 2,755.99 crore was waived to benefit 117,617 SHGs.

About Rs 35.85 lakh crore interest-free crop loans were extended through co-operative societies to 4,672,849 farmers in three years from May 2021 to December 2023.

Among the numerous achievements, the statement recalled the state government's efforts to provide a relief of Rs 6,000 per family to 2.31 million families affected by cyclone Michaung in Chennai and its suburbs. A similar relief sum was given to the families affected by floods when torrential rains lashed Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts in the state.

"Thus, the Chief Minister's Dravidian model of governance is ensuring the well-being of the people by implementing various schemes through the cooperative department," the release added.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

