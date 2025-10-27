Jio Payments Bank updates its website domain as per RBI guidelines

Jio Payments Bank adopts new RBI-compliant website domain

Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL), a subsidiary of Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), has announced a change in its official website domain name in line with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The new domain, www.jiopayments.bank.in, replaces the earlier address www.jiobank.in

. The bank has advised customers and stakeholders to use the new domain for all official communications and access to online banking services.

“The bank has announced a change in its official website domain, in line with Reserve Bank of India guidelines,” the payments bank said in a statement.