RBI proposes lower risk weights for NBFC loans to infrastructure projects

Draft norms define high-quality infrastructure projects, aim to reduce capital burden for NBFCs and align risk weights with actual project performance

The draft guidelines also noted that the obligor should have sufficient internal or external financial arrangements to cover current and future working capital and other funding requirements of the project, as assessed by the lender.
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed reducing the risk weight on high-quality infrastructure projects financed by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), according to draft guidelines issued on Friday.
 
Lower risk weights for performing infrastructure loans
 
Loans to high-quality infrastructure projects where the borrower has repaid at least 10 per cent of the sanctioned amount would attract 50 per cent risk weight, and those where the borrower has paid at least 5 per cent but less than 10 per cent of the sanctioned amount would attract 75 per cent risk weight — compared to 100 per cent earlier, the draft guidelines said.
 
Under the draft norms, the central bank has defined “high-quality infrastructure projects” as those that have completed at least one year of satisfactory operations after the achievement of the date of commercial operation.
 
“The infrastructure project has completed at least one year of satisfactory operations post achievement of the date of completion of commercial operations. The exposure is classified as ‘standard’ in the books of the lender and will be classified as a high-quality infrastructure project,” the draft guidelines stated.
 
Key conditions for classification as high-quality projects
 
Further, the obligor’s or borrower’s revenue should depend on one main counterparty — the central government or a public sector entity. Additional safeguards such as escrow of cash flows, first charge over assets, and restrictions on additional borrowing are also required.
 
Move to reduce financing cost and improve capital efficiency
 
The central bank, in its last Monetary Policy Committee meeting, had proposed reducing the risk weight applicable to NBFC lending for high-quality operational infrastructure projects. Existing capital adequacy norms already permit NBFCs to assign lower risk weights to operational projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
 
The move aims to reduce the cost of financing infrastructure projects while aligning risk weights with the actual risk characteristics of operational assets.
 
IDFs, infra NBFCs already benefit from lower weights
 
Some NBFCs, such as Infrastructure Debt Funds (IDFs) and Infrastructure Finance companies, already apply lower risk weights (50 per cent) to loans backed by tripartite agreements, though the benefit does not currently extend to other wholesale NBFC lending.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

