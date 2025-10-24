RBI draft allows banks to fund India Inc's acquisitions, PSU sales

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a draft circular issued on Friday, proposed allowing banks to extend funds to Indian corporates for acquiring all or controlling equity stakes in domestic or foreign companies as strategic investments that create long-term value, rather than for short-term financial restructuring, provided that the acquiring companies are listed entities with satisfactory net worth and have been profitable for the last three years.

Funding caps and exposure limits for banks

The regulator has proposed to cap the aggregate exposure of a bank towards such acquisition finance at 10 per cent of its Tier I capital.

Additionally, the central bank has proposed that banks can finance up to a maximum of 70 per cent of the acquisition value, with the remaining 30 per cent to be funded by the acquiring company through its own equity contribution. According to the draft circular, banks can extend acquisition finance directly to the acquiring company or to a step-down special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by the acquiring company specifically for acquiring the target company. RBI has also stated that banks will have to put in place a policy on acquisition finance, clearly defining the overall limit, terms and conditions of borrower eligibility, security, margin, risk management, and monitoring norms.

Eligibility criteria and prudential conditions It is proposed that banks must ensure that both the acquiring company and any SPV set up for the acquisition are body corporates, and not financial intermediaries such as NBFCs or Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Additionally, banks must verify that the acquiring company and the target company are not related parties. According to the draft regulations, the acquisition value of the target company must be determined based on two independent valuations as prescribed under SEBI regulations, and credit assessment by banks should be conducted on the combined balance sheet of the acquiring and target companies.

Furthermore, the post-acquisition debt-to-equity ratio, at the level of the acquiring company or the SPV/target company as applicable, must remain within prudential limits set by the financing banks, with a maximum cap of 3:1. “Banks shall put in place rigorous and continuous monitoring of acquisition finance exposures to manage the risks, with early warning systems and regular stress testing to detect and address any signs of stress in the portfolio,” the draft regulations said. Financing for PSU divestment and market participation Additionally, the RBI, in the draft circular, allowed banks to provide financing for the acquisition of shares of PSUs under a disinvestment programme approved by the Government of India, including the secondary-stage mandatory open offer wherever applicable.

This is subject to the condition that the companies, including promoters, receiving bank finance have adequate net worth and an excellent track record of servicing loans from the banking system. Further, banks have been allowed to grant loans to individuals for subscribing to shares under initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO), or under employee stock option plan (ESOP) up to ₹25 lakh per individual. Credit facilities for capital market intermediaries The draft circular has also allowed banks to provide need-based credit facilities to capital market intermediaries (CMIs) to fund their day-to-day operations, including: · General working capital facilities