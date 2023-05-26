Karnataka Bank appoints Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as MD and CEO



In a regulatory filing, the bank said, “The appointment is effective from the date of his assuming charge and will last for a period of three years. Karnataka Bank is confident that Srikrislman' s expertise and leadership will drive the bank towards continued growth and success” Karnataka Bank, on Friday, announced the appointment of Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as the new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank.



With this appointment, there would be 11 directors on the board of the bank, it said. The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting or within a period of 3 months from the date of assuming charge whichever is earlier, the bank said in a BSE filing.



Sarma has nearly four decades of experience spread across commercial, retail and transactional banking, technology and payments. "I am proud to join Karnataka Bank as Managing Director & CEO. With over a century of trust and goodwill built by the Bank, I look forward to working with all the stakeholders to further build and grow on that strong foundation," said Srikrislman.