Invest severance package in debt funds, use SWP to create cash flows

Next, create an emergency corpus. Dilshad Billimoria, board member, Association of Registered Investment Advisors (ARIA), says, “This fund should be able to take care of 10–12 months of expenses.” Besides regular household expenses, it should also be able to pay for expenses such as insurance premiums, children’s school or college fees, and equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

Begin by creating a household budget. Involve all family members in the exercise and cut costs wherever possible.