Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

The latest tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2023-24 series III opened on December 18 for subscription and will close on December 22, 2023.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bonds can be bought through agents or receiving officers (ROs), and applications must be submitted to branches during the weeks of subscription. The prescribed application, Form A, must be used to subscribe to the form.

Below are a few important things necessary a certificate of holding:

1. PAN details

Every application will be accompanied by the "PAN details" issued by the I-T department to the investor(s).

2. Investor ID

The Investor ID generated from RBI’s E-Kuber is created while applying for SGB or Inflation Indexed National Savings Securities- Cumulative, 2013 (IINSC-C).

3. Payments for applications

All payments for subscription to SGB will be accepted in cash up to a maximum of Rs 20,000, or cheque/demand drafts/electronic banking.

4. Acknowledgement receipt

On receipt of a complete application, receiving officers shall issue an acknowledgement receipt in Form B.

5. Cancellation of bonds

The cancellation of bonds is permitted till the closure of issue.

6. Status of application

The status of application rejected by the E-Kuber system shall be notified by ROs and subscription amount will be refunded.

7. Certificates of Holding

According to the RBI SGB procedural guidelines, “On the date of allotment, the “Certificates of Holding” are generated for all the successful subscriptions by RBI. These are sent to the customers who have provided their email Ids. The ROs can also download the certificates from RBI’s E-Kuber portal and are required to provide the same to their customers. The Certificate of Holding may be printed in colour on A4 size 100 GSM paper in the prescribed Form C.”

Below are the steps to buy SGB online:

-Login to SBI Net Banking

-Click on "e-Service"

-Click on "Sovereign gold bond scheme"

-Select "Register" from header tab and then click on "Proceed"

-Enter all details that are not auto-filled, and add nomination

-Choose the depository participant from NSDL or CDSL, where your demat account is held.

-Enter DP ID, Client ID and click on "Submit"

-Confirm the details and click "Submit"

