Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

The bonds can be bought through agents or receiving officers (ROs), and applications must be submitted to branches during the weeks of subscription

The bonds can be bought through agents or receiving officers
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The latest tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2023-24 series III opened on December 18 for subscription and will close on December 22, 2023.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bonds can be bought through agents or receiving officers (ROs), and applications must be submitted to branches during the weeks of subscription. The prescribed application, Form A, must be used to subscribe to the form.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Below are a few important things necessary a certificate of holding:

1. PAN details
Every application will be accompanied by the "PAN details" issued by the I-T department to the investor(s).

2. Investor ID
The Investor ID generated from RBI’s E-Kuber is created while applying for SGB or Inflation Indexed National Savings Securities- Cumulative, 2013 (IINSC-C).

3. Payments for applications
All payments for subscription to SGB will be accepted in cash up to a maximum of Rs 20,000, or cheque/demand drafts/electronic banking.

4. Acknowledgement receipt
On receipt of a complete application, receiving officers shall issue an acknowledgement receipt in Form B.

5. Cancellation of bonds
The cancellation of bonds is permitted till the closure of issue.

6. Status of application
The status of application rejected by the E-Kuber system shall be notified by ROs and subscription amount will be refunded.

7. Certificates of Holding
According to the RBI SGB procedural guidelines, “On the date of allotment, the “Certificates of Holding” are generated for all the successful subscriptions by RBI. These are sent to the customers who have provided their email Ids. The ROs can also download the certificates from RBI’s E-Kuber portal and are required to provide the same to their customers. The Certificate of Holding may be printed in colour on A4 size 100 GSM paper in the prescribed Form C.”


ALSO READ: Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Below are the steps to buy SGB online:

-Login to SBI Net Banking
-Click on "e-Service"
-Click on "Sovereign gold bond scheme"
-Select "Register" from header tab and then click on "Proceed"
-Enter all details that are not auto-filled, and add nomination
-Choose the depository participant from NSDL or CDSL, where your demat account is held.
-Enter DP ID, Client ID and click on "Submit"
-Confirm the details and click "Submit"

How to buy sovereign gold bond scheme through SBI:

-Login to SBI Net Banking
-Click on "e-Service"
-Click on "Sovereign gold bond scheme"
-Select "Purchase"
-Click on "Proceed"
-Enter "Subscription quantity" and nominee details
-Click on "Submit"
-Enter the OTP and click on "Confirm"

Also Read

Toyota launches Innova Hycross GX Limited edition, costs Rs 20 lakh

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

In charts: FPI flows to push Nifty towards 24200 in 2024, says ICICI Direct

All about profit booking, picking blazers: Top personal finance stories

Rail infra to power: Investment trends likely to play a vital role in 2024

Financial risk, reward, goal: Here's the right way to book profit

Allocate 20-30% to long-duration debt funds, enter with 6 to 8 years period

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaSovereign Gold BondSovereign gold bondsReserve Bankgold bondgold bond schemeGold BondsGold BS Web ReportsRBI

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story