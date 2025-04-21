Liquidity coverage ratio: RBI mandates 2.5% additional run-off factor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated a 2.5 per cent additional run-off factor for retail deposits linked to internet and mobile banking (IMB) facilities for commercial banks in its final guidelines for computation of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), as compared to 5 per cent proposed in the draft norms issued in July 2024. In relief to banks, the(RBI) has mandated a 2.5 per cent additional run-off factor for retail deposits linked to internet and mobile banking (IMB) facilities for commercial banks in its final guidelines for computation of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), as compared to 5 per cent proposed in the draft norms issued in July 2024.

In addition, funding from non-financial entities like trusts (educational, charitable and religious), partnerships, LLPs, etc. will attract a lower run-off rate of 40 per cent as against 100 per cent currently. The impact on banks’ LCR – which they need to maintain at 100 per cent – will be much lower as compared to what the draft norms had proposed.

These final norms, applicable to all commercial banks, excluding payments banks, regional rural banks and local area banks, will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

“These amendments would help improve the liquidity resilience of banks in India and would further align the guidelines with global standards while ensuring that such an enhancement is done in a non-disruptive manner,” the regulator said while announcing the norms.

According to the final norms, stable retail deposits enabled with internet and mobile banking (IMB) shall have a 7.5 per cent run-off factor and less stable deposits enabled with IMB shall have a 12.5 per cent run-off factor, as against 5 and 10 per cent, respectively, prescribed currently. The total run-off factor will be 20 per cent as compared to 15 per cent now.

The final norms were issued after receiving feedback on the draft proposal. Banks had opposed such a stiff increase in the additional run-off factor. The run-off factor acts as a cushion against sudden withdrawal of deposits.

“With an estimated level of 50–70 per cent of the impacted deposits, we estimated an adverse impact of 14–17 per cent on the reported LCR based on the draft guidelines. With the final guidelines, ICRA expects the adverse impact on the reported LCR to be lower at 9–11 per cent for the banking system,” said Anil Gupta, senior vice-president and co-group head, financial sector ratings, ICRA.

“The adverse impact could be partially offset by the lower run-off factor on certain deposits from non-banking financial entities like trusts, partnerships, LLPs. With sufficient timeline for implementation of these final guidelines, banks can position their balance sheets suitably to mitigate the impact on their LCRs by focusing on retail deposits or shoring up high-quality liquid assets (HQLAs),” Gupta added.

The norms further said Level 1 high-quality liquid assets (HQLAs) in the form of government securities shall be valued at an amount not greater than their current market value, adjusted for applicable haircuts in line with the margin requirements under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF).

The central bank has been taking a series of measures to ease the liquidity situation for banks in the last few months, and the relaxation of the final LCR norms, as compared to the draft norms, further provides liquidity relief to the banks, which is expected to boost lending.