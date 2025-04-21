No question of fiscal deficit going out of control: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said India is managing its government debt well and there is no question of the fiscal deficit going out of control.

“There is just no question of the fiscal deficit going out of control. If anything, the glide path that was given is being followed very sincerely. This year, in the RE (revised estimates for FY25), we said we will touch 4.8 (per cent of GDP). What is said in the RE is actually going to be achieved. In the coming year (FY26), we should reach below 4.5 (per cent of GDP),” Sitharaman said on Sunday during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in San Francisco.

Sitharaman’s comment comes at a time when forecasting agencies have pared down their FY26 growth estimates for India amid growing global uncertainty, with some economists projecting a shortfall in government revenues in the current financial year.

The finance minister said the central government’s commitment to fiscal rectitude is not just a statement but is reflected in the way the government is managing debt. “Immediately after Covid, our debt position was such that we went over 62 per cent of GDP. Now, within four years, we have brought that down to 57.4 per cent of GDP. Within four years, you see clear steps being taken to bring the debt-to-GDP number to an acceptable level. In the July Budget (last year), we clearly said that by 2030, the debt-to-GDP ratio will come closer to 50 per cent, while developed countries have over 100 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio. That’s how we are managing our debt,” she added.

Sitharaman said that India is in advanced discussions with the United States (US) to finalise a bilateral trade agreement, and the first phase of the pact could be signed by fall this year. The finance minister said India is one of the countries actively engaged with the new administration in the US to see how best a bilateral trade agreement can be concluded.

“Equally, the priority that we give to engage with the government here is more than obviously seen with the Prime Minister himself visiting the United States in February. You had the commerce and trade minister come here. I have come here because I also have the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and World Bank meeting. I am scheduled to meet the treasury secretary (Scott Bessant), my counterpart here. Even as I talk, I think the US vice-president is in India. He will be engaging with the Prime Minister hopefully this evening or tomorrow,” she added.

On a separate query regarding India’s future global leadership and how the current Budget supports this ambition, Sitharaman highlighted India’s progress in critical areas like semiconductors, renewable energy — including modular nuclear energy — digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI).

Underlining India’s growing role in global knowledge partnerships, she said the World Bank and other global institutions — which are keen on India's model for digital public infrastructure, skilling in AI and job creation — are acknowledging the country’s achievements, and India is committed to showcasing and scaling them.