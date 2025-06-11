Home / Finance / News / Microfinance loan disbursal falls 25% to ₹1.12 trillion in FY25

Microfinance loan disbursal falls 25% to ₹1.12 trillion in FY25

MFIs loan disbursement in FY25 was 25.4 per cent lower than the amount disbursed in 2023-24

bank loan
During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Asset Under Management (AUM) of MFIs came down by 11.9 per cent to Rs 1,47,279 crore. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Loan disbursed by microfinance institutions (MFIs) have declined by 25 per cent to Rs 1.12 trillion in FY25 reflecting stress in the sector.

Loan amount of Rs 1,12,459 crore was disbursed in 2024-25 through 2.2 crore accounts, including disbursement of owned as well as managed portfolio, Microfinance Institution Network (MFIN), an umbrella body of the microfinance institutions (MFIs), said in its report released on Wednesday.

MFIs loan disbursement in FY25 was 25.4 per cent lower than the amount disbursed in 2023-24, it said.

However, the average loan amount disbursed per account during FY25 was Rs 50,131 which increased by 12.3 per cent in comparison to the last financial year.

During the year, the report said, NBFC-MFIs received a total of Rs 57,307 crore in debt funding, a 35.7 per cent decrease from previous year.

Banks contributed 78.4 per cent of the total borrowing received followed by non-bank entities 11.9 per cent, ECB 5.1 per cent, All India Financial Institution 3.1 per cent and others 1.5 per cent, it said.

Total equity decreased by 1.8 per cent to Rs 35,759 crore as compared to previous year.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Asset Under Management (AUM) of MFIs came down by 11.9 per cent to Rs 1,47,279 crore.

AUM decreased by 11.9 per cent compared to March 31, 2024 and decreased 2.4 per cent compared to December 31, 2024.

In terms of regional distribution of portfolio (AUM), East and North-East accounts for 33 per cent of the total NBFC-MFI portfolio, South 28 per cent, North 17 per cent, West 14 per cent, and Central contributes 9 per cent.

Last week, RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said microfinance continues to suffer from the vicious cycle of over-indebtedness, high interest rates and harsh recovery practices.

While microfinance has played an important role in financial inclusion, some issues need attention, Rao had said.

"The sector continues to suffer from the vicious cycle of over-indebtedness, high interest rates and harsh recovery practices. While some moderation in interest rates charged on microfinance loans has been observed in recent quarters, pockets of high interest rates and elevated margins continue to persist," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee gains for fifth straight session; ends 11 paise higher at 85.51/$

RBI to use cash reserve ratio for liquidity, policy transmission: Report

Rupee advanced as US-China trade tensions ease; opens higher at 85.53/$

Premium

What is Jane Street and why is Sebi probing the trading giant in India?

Premium

Change of stance to neutral doesn't mean pause on rate cut: Economists

Topics :MicrofinanceNBFCsfinancial institution

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story