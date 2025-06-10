Who is Jane Street and why is Sebi probing the trading giant in India?

Jane Street is a leading global trading firm that leverages advanced quantitative analysis to drive its proprietary trading business and client trading activities. Founded in 2000 by a team of traders and technologists in New York, the firm has grown to employ 3,000 professionals across five offices worldwide. Renowned for its expertise in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Jane Street is a significant player in global equities, bonds, and options markets.

Why did Jane Street sue Millennium Management in US court, and what is its India link?

ALSO READ: PF withdrawal decoded: Timelines, common delays, how to ensure smooth claim Last year, Jane Street sued its rival, Millennium Management, and its former employees, Douglas Schadewald and Daniel Spottiswood. In its suit, Jane Street alleged that its former employees stole a confidential trading strategy to use in their new jobs at Millennium. Jane Street's lawyer claimed that the strategy stolen by its former employees was its most profitable one and stated that it earned $1 billion in 2023 using the said strategy in a particular market. The lawyers for Millennium, Schadewald, and Spottiswood inadvertently identified India as the market during their arguments. Jane Street further claimed that its profits from using the strategy fell 50 per cent in March 2024 due to the entrance of its competitor using the same strategy.

How big is Jane Street? How much money does it make in India and globally? Although the profits made by Jane Street in India and globally are not new, reports suggest that the firm generated $2.3 billion in net revenue from equity derivatives in India in 2024. Globally, it made $20.5 billion in net trading revenue. Jane Street's net trading revenue surpassed that of Bank of America and Citigroup in 2024, thanks to its expansion into markets including India. Why is Sebi probing Jane Street? Sebi's probe against Jane Street is part of its efforts to mitigate losses for individual derivative traders. The case dates back three years. The news of Sebi's investigation follows the closure of one by NSE, India's largest stock exchange, on Jane Street. In January, the NSE had flagged specific trades by high-frequency traders, such as Jane Street, which allegedly involved a rapid reversal of trades at times at prices far above or below market rates.