Microfinance portfolio drops 17% in Q2; 5 million borrowers exit credit

The gross loan portfolio (GLP) of microfinance lenders has dropped to Rs 3.39 trillion in Q2 FY26, which is 17 per cent lower than the same time last year, according to the recent MFIN report. The funding squeeze has led to the sixth consecutive quarter fall in GLP. This has resulted in nearly 5 million borrowers going out of formal finance.

The gross loan portfolio of microfinance lenders in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 4.08 trillion.

The GLP was down by nearly 4 per cent from Rs 3.53 trillion in Q1 FY26.

NBFC-MFIs contribute 39.2 per cent share, making them the largest lenders in the microfinance sector, followed by banks at 31.4 per cent. Small finance banks and NBFCs make up the remaining share of the portfolio.

What is driving the latest decline in microfinance portfolio? ALSO READ: Delhi nursery admissions for 2026-27 give top priority to proximity Alok Misra, chief executive officer and director, MFIN, said, “Continued funding squeeze has resulted in the sixth consecutive quarter fall in microfinance portfolio to Rs 3.39 trillion. This has resulted in nearly 5 million clients going out of formal finance. It is ironic as Portfolio at Risk (31-90 days) has improved to 1.09 per cent and 98 per cent of clients are within the MFIN Guardrails showcasing disciplined underwriting in the sector. One thing the sector needs now, to ensure that the financial inclusion gains built over decades do not wither away, is liquidity.”

How are NBFC-MFIs positioned on borrowings and sources of funds? The outstanding borrowings of NBFC-MFIs were Rs 95,724 crore as on September 30, 2025, whereby banks contributed 62.5 per cent of borrowings, followed by 12.8 per cent from external commercial banks (ECBs) and 11.3 per cent from non-bank entities. A further 7.2 per cent and 6.2 per cent came from other sources. How has portfolio quality shifted across PAR buckets? The overall portfolio at risk (PAR) 31–180 days in Q2 FY26 improved to 4.1 per cent from 4.2 per cent in the same time last year.

According to the PAR bucket details, the 31–60 days PAR was down to 0.9 per cent from 1.1 per cent in Q1 FY26 and from 1.3 per cent in Q2 FY25. The 61–90 days PAR was down to 1 per cent from 1.4 per cent in Q1 FY26 and 1.2 per cent in Q2 FY25. The 91–180 days PAR was up at 2.8 per cent from 1.9 per cent in the July–September quarter of FY25 (Q2 FY25) and down from 3.2 per cent in the April–June quarter of FY25 (Q1 FY25). Meanwhile, the PAR >180 days was up at 16.2 per cent from 13.6 per cent in Q1 FY26 and 8.5 per cent in Q2 FY25.