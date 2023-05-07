Home / Finance / News / More SVB-like crises to come, says Aswath Damodaran on US banking sector

More SVB-like crises to come, says Aswath Damodaran on US banking sector

Economic expert Aswath Damodaran in his latest blog has said that the US can witness more dominos falling like the SVB

BS Web Team New Delhi
More SVB-like crises to come, says Aswath Damodaran on US banking sector

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Economic expert and valuation guru, Aswath Damodaran said more Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) like crises are waiting to occur in the US.

The recent banking crisis in the United States that began with the SVB fallout brought in a major threat to the American economy. The crises also risked disturbing the financial sectors of other countries.

Damodaran in his latest blog has said that the US can witness more dominos falling like the SVB.

"More dominos are waiting to fall in the US banking business", the New York University professor wrote in his blog.

“There will be other dominos that fall, bank concentration (not profitability) will rise, systemic effects will stay small, accounting rules on the market will be tightened and regulators will add duration mismatch & deposit stickiness to the rule book," he tweeted while sharing the link to his blog.


 
Drifting "easy comes, easy goes", Damodaran further explained that the banks that have seen the most growth in deposits over the last five years are also the ones who have faced the greatest market cap loss.

“Breaking down banks based upon deposit growth over the last five years, it is clear that the market cap loss has been greatest at the banks that have seen the most growth in deposits. Easy come, easy go,"

In his blog, along with explaining how banks function, he also elaborated upon factors that actually lead to the fall of "too large to fail" banks.

He also explained the difference between the present banking crisis and the previous ones.

According to him, the SVB-led crisis “looks like a slow-motion car wreck" but lacks “systemic consequences of prior crises".

He says that the current banking crisis and the ones to come are more likely to redistribute wealth across banks than to create costs for the rest of the people.

Also Read

SVB Crisis: What led to the collapse of start-ups' favourite bank?

SVB crisis: How the ripples of the bank's plunge reached foreign shores

SVB crisis: What is contagion risk, and is it expected to spread to India?

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Sebi ex-chief Damodaran to inaugurate the expo

SVB crisis sends jitters through startup world: Here's what we know

RBI sounds note of caution on OPS, says it may add to liabilities in future

Forex reserves at a 10-month high of $589 billion, shows RBI data

Manappuram Finance faces reputational risk amid probe, says S&P

India's forex reserves rise to a 10-month high of $588.78 billion

FinMin allows 22 finance cos to undertake Aadhaar-based client verification

Topics :Banking sectorbanking crisisUSABS Web Reports

First Published: May 07 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story